Watch budding singer Marelle Sturrock's heart-rending performance of 9 Crimes, as pregnant teacher found dead at home

27 April 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 12:32

Marelle Sturrock was an aspiring singer
Marelle Sturrock was an aspiring singer.

By Kit Heren

Marelle Sturrock, an aspiring singer and pregnant woman who was found dead at home this week, shows off her singing skill in this heartbreaking clip.

The performance, an extract from Irish singer Damien Rice's 9 Crimes, showcases Ms Sturrock's singing talent.

The teacher was a budding actress and singer and had originally moved to Glasgow to pursue a career in the entertainment sphere.

Her fiancé David Yates is missing, with police hunting the musician and actor in Mugdock Country Park, north of Glasgow, nine miles from the couple's home.

Footage shows Marelle Sturrock singing in old footage shared on YouTube

The video was posted to Ms Sturrock's own YouTube channel 11 years ago. She also posted versions of True Colours and Easy To Love You.

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and David Yates.

Ms Sturrock, 35, was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call.

Mr Yates was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Marelle Sturrock and missing David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and missing David Yates.

Neighbours reminisced about their relationship with Ms Sturrock, with one saying: "We have nothing but nice things to say about Marelle and her partner."

Alex Collie told the Daily Record: "They were both lovely people and very nice neighbours to have.

"Marelle was six and a half months pregnant and seemed really happy. They were often out in the garden and her partner played the guitar out there a lot too.

"They were always chatty and friendly. It’s awful what’s happened."

Marelle Sturrock
Marelle Sturrock.

Her school, Sandwood Primary, said: "It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.

Teachers regret the strike, the NEU chief has said

Teachers 'regret' disruptive strikes, union boss says, as tens of thousands walk out on Thursday in pay dispute

