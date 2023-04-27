Police scour woodland and reservoir in hunt for fiancé of teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead at Glasgow flat

Heavily pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her Glasgow home. Police are searching woodland for her fiance. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are searching woodland and a reservoir in the search for the missing fiancé of a heavily pregnant teacher who was found dead with her unborn child in ‘suspicious’ circumstances at a flat in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at the flat she shared with David Yates, 36, in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Her unborn child had also died.

Police are searching Mugdock Country Park, north of Glasgow, for her fiancé Mr Yates.

Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturrock was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call, Police Scotland said.

The force launched an investigation, confirming that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook

Officers have sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they searched for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook

Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.