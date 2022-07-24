Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will return to the Aussie soap Neighbours for its finale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Suicide Squad actress will go back to Ramsay Street alongside returning cast members like Jesse Spencer, who had a role in House, and singer Delta Goodrem.

They will join the already-confirmed returning alumni Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

"Surprise! You didn't think we were done did you?!" the show's Twitter account said.

"We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!"

Kylie Minogue is also joining Neighbours for its finale. Picture: Getty

"MARGOT ROBBIE ?! This is shaping up to be THE TV moment of the year!" one fan said.

Robbie gained international attention shortly after her three-year run on the show came to an end in 2011, appearing in Martin Scorsese's hit film The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio before going on to appear in a host of box office hits and establishing herself as a global star.

Neighbours is coming to an end after a 37 years on TV, concluding with a special double episode on July 29 on Channel 5.

It is famous for launching the careers of superstars such as those returning cast members and acting giants like Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth.

Robbie, Minogue and Donovan will be joined by Peter O'Brien, who appeared in the first episode, and Ian Smith, who played the beloved Harold Bishop.