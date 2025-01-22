Police hunting murderer of Citibank boss found beaten to death in flat fear suspect has fled abroad

22 January 2025, 15:55 | Updated: 22 January 2025, 15:58

M
M. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives hunting for the murderer of a senior banking executive found dead in her flat fear the suspect has fled abroad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A manhunt is under way for the killer of Marianne Kilonzi, 43, the vice president at financial giant Citibank, who was found beaten to death in her luxury flat in Woolwich, south-east London on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police believe Ms Kilonzi knew her attacker and said on Wednesday that one line of inquiry was that the suspect has fled the country.

The force added that it would not reveal any details about the suspect.

Read more: Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, with two left seriously injured

Read more: 'Reckless' Ferrari driver who hit speeds of 136mph and left three-week old baby with permanent injuries in crash jailed

Police were called to Argyll Road following concerns of welfare for an occupant
Police were called to Argyll Road following concerns of welfare for an occupant. Picture: Google
Neighbours reportedly heard screams coming from her flat
Neighbours reportedly heard screams coming from her luxury flat near the riverside. Picture: Google

On Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, of specialist crime south, confirmed the force was carrying out urgent enquiries to trace a "named individual".

Police were called to Ms Kilonzi's address on Friday evening following a report of concerns for her welfare.

The force said blunt force trauma and head injury were given as the cause of Ms Kilonzi's death at a post-mortem examination.

In a statement, a Citibank spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

"Our thoughts are with Marianne's family and friends during this difficult time."

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information which could help the investigation to call 101 quoting ref: CAD 5231/17Jan.

Canary Wharf Financial District In London
Marianne worked at Citibank. Picture: Getty

According to her LinkedIn profile, Marianne was Vice President, Trade and Working Capital Sales, Treasury and Trade Solutions at the global investment bank, where she had worked for over 18 years.

She also studied Compute Science at Kenyatta Univeristy between 2001-2004.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
James Watt

Brewdog boss slams ministers for 'lacking business experience', and says Brits are 'bitter about successful people'

Breaking
The 12-year-old who was killed has been named as Leo Ross

Schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in Birmingham named and pictured - as teen arrested on suspicion of murder

The victim says he has faced verbal and physical attacks ever since he was misidentified.

Man wrongly accused of masturbating infront of woman on London bus wins £5,000 payout from Met Police

Netflix.

Netflix to raise prices for some subscribers after a record increase in users

Netflix logo, sign at the entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Netflix hikes prices for some subscribers despite users spiking over past three months

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier pets his cat standing by the Christmas tree on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Ukrainian troops using cat meows to ‘lure Russian troops towards booby-traps’

Aschaffenburg, Germany. 22nd Jan, 2025. Fire and rescue service vehicles are parked near the scene of a crime.

Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, with two left seriously injured

The driver was brought to justice in Hull Crown Court

Watch: woman is thrown 100ft through the air by Audi hit and run in Hull

The Ferrari

'Reckless' Ferrari driver who hit speeds of 136mph and left three-week old baby with permanent injuries in crash jailed

Multiple incidents of dangerous driving have been caught on camera

Are these UK's worst drivers? Shocking videos show car going wrong way on motorway among moments of madness

Margo Neas holds her cat Mittens at her home in Melbourne, Australia

Mittens the cat becomes accidental jetsetter after being forgotten on a plane by mistake

A submarine pursued the Russian spy ship out of British waters

'We see you', UK warns Putin as Royal Navy submarine forces Russian spy ship out of British waters

Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Met Issues Weather Warning For Parts Of England

Met Office issues amber weather warning, with 'potential risk to life'

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

Alex Batty’s mum & granddad won't face criminal charges after keeping Brit teen in commune for six years

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel confirms control of Rafah border crossing into Gaza during first phase of ceasefire deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dame Judi Dench.

Dame Judi Dench, 90, reveals she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Captain Tom’s fundraising website taken down just hours after daughter’s business collapses
Scribers Lane, Birmingham.

Tribute paid to 'beautiful' child, 12, stabbed to death in school shortcut

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters
Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home a month after being pushed down escalator at Waterloo station
A wood-burning stove.

Chimney sweeps asked to park away from customer homes, due to wood-burning stove embarrassment
Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in a 2015 narcotics and money laundering trial.

Donald Trump pardons creator of dark web drug marketplace Silk Road

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London

Online safety group urges Starmer to crack down on child sex abuse imagery loopholes

Girl, 13, dragged into car and raped at block of flats in east London - as police release efit

Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News