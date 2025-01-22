Police hunting murderer of Citibank boss found beaten to death in flat fear suspect has fled abroad

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives hunting for the murderer of a senior banking executive found dead in her flat fear the suspect has fled abroad.

A manhunt is under way for the killer of Marianne Kilonzi, 43, the vice president at financial giant Citibank, who was found beaten to death in her luxury flat in Woolwich, south-east London on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police believe Ms Kilonzi knew her attacker and said on Wednesday that one line of inquiry was that the suspect has fled the country.

The force added that it would not reveal any details about the suspect.

On Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, of specialist crime south, confirmed the force was carrying out urgent enquiries to trace a "named individual".

Police were called to Ms Kilonzi's address on Friday evening following a report of concerns for her welfare.

The force said blunt force trauma and head injury were given as the cause of Ms Kilonzi's death at a post-mortem examination.

In a statement, a Citibank spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

"Our thoughts are with Marianne's family and friends during this difficult time."

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information which could help the investigation to call 101 quoting ref: CAD 5231/17Jan.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Marianne was Vice President, Trade and Working Capital Sales, Treasury and Trade Solutions at the global investment bank, where she had worked for over 18 years.

She also studied Compute Science at Kenyatta Univeristy between 2001-2004.