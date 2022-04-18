Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

18 April 2022, 13:11

Both Brits were shown on Russian TV
Both Brits were shown on Russian TV. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Two Brits who were captured in the last stand for Mariupol have appeared on Russian state TV, asking to be swapped for a pro-Russian politician held by Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin were both detained during the siege for the devastated city as they fought for its defence against Putin's army.

They have now been shown on Russian TV – and it was unclear if they were under duress – asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, who asked to be swapped on Monday in a video released by Ukrainian authorities that detained him.

The Brits were shown a video of Oksana, Mr Medvedchuk's wife, asking for them to be swapped for him.

"I understand the situation,” Mr Pinner said in a Reuters translation.

"I'd like to appeal to the government to send me back home, I'd like to see my wife again," he said.

He added: "We look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk. Obviously I would really appreciate your help in this matter."

Read more: Russian troops 'build torture chambers and abduct local leaders' in campaign of terror

"I think that Boris needs to listen to what Oksana has said," said Aslin, who also looked nervous.

"If Boris Johnson really does care about British citizens like he says he does then he will help."

Mr Pinner's family have pleaded for him to be treated under the Geneva Convention.

Footage of Shaun Pinner was published after being detained during the siege of Mariupol, the site of fierce fighting where Ukrainian troops are mounting a last stand in the ruins of the city.

Russians branded him an "English mercenary" on social media, threatening "mercenaries" with death, while his family pointed out that he is a serving member of Ukraine's military.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office, the 48-year-old's family said: "Shaun was a well-respected soldier within the British Army serving in the Royal Anglian Regiment for many years.

Read more: Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

"He served in many tours including Northern Ireland and with the United Nations in Bosnia.

"In 2018 Shaun decided to relocate to Ukraine to use his previous experience and training within the Ukraine military.

"Shaun enjoyed the Ukrainian way of life and considered Ukraine as his adopted country over the last four years. During this time, he met his Ukrainian wife, who is very focused on the humanitarian needs of the country.

"He progressed into the Ukrainian Marines as a proud member of his unit."

The statement added: "We would like to make it clear he is not a volunteer nor a mercenary, but officially serving with the Ukrainian Army in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

"Our family is currently working with the Foreign Office along with the family of Aiden Aslin, who is also being held by the Russian Army to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention."

Mr Aslin, 27, a British former care worker, had also joined the Ukrainian military and was captured during the defence of Mariupol. He was pictured looking bruised, with one eye barely open, after his capture.

In a different clip posted to social media, Mr Pinner appears wearing a blue hoody.

He said in the video: "I'm Shaun Pinner, I am a citizen of the UK, I was captured in Mariupol.

"I am part of the 36 Brigade First Battalion Ukrainian Marines.

"I was fighting in Mariupol for five-six weeks and now I'm in Donetsk People's Republic," he added, referring to a breakaway Russian-backed region in eastern Ukraine.

The clip was posted to Twitter with the caption: "Another mercenary was caught in Mariupol.

"Shaun Pinner is an English mercenary. He says that he no longer needs the war and he wants to go home. He won't make it home.

"Captured Ukrainian soldiers testify about the atrocities of foreign mercenaries. And after the trial, they face the death penalty."

Mr Pinner was facing interrogation by a body called the Russian Investigative Committee.

The Foreign Office is working with the families of both captured Brits but its ability to help has been hampered by the war.

Mariupol can no longer be considered to exist, Ukraine's foreign minister warned after the city spent weeks under sustained Russian bombardment.

Its defenders have refused to surrender the city, bogging down invading troops in a bloody fight for the city.

Securing it would allow Moscow to claim a victory in a campaign that saw it humiliatingly retreat from its attempt to drive to the capital Kyiv and the loss of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

The image of the Moskva was published to social media

Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Riots broke out across Sweden

Koran burnings in Sweden spark riots and police fire warning shots as vehicles torched

Police took a day to shut down a massive rave

Illegal rave of more than 1,000 partygoers in Dorset village takes a day to shut down

Russians have built torture chambers in southern Ukraine, the president has warned

Russian troops 'build torture chambers and abduct local leaders' in campaign of terror

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children

Harry 'won't rest' until world is 'fairer, safer and more equal' for Archie and Lilibet

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent

Four teens charged with manslaughter of man, 42, who died after he 'fell from height'

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching Scotland's Covid face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after footage showed her 'breaking face mask law'

A senior police officer has urged everyone who witnesses "intense staring" on the London Underground to report it

Staring can land you in prison as police crackdown on 'unhealthy sexual behaviour'

Russian troops told Ukrainian soldiers to "surrender or die"

'Surrender or die': Russia gives chilling ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

The Queen was noticeably absent from the Easter Sunday service, with the Royals led by the Cambridges.

William and Kate lead royals as Queen misses Easter Sunday service

Russia releases video they say shows surviving crew of the sunken ship Moskva.

Moskva mystery: Russia releases video 'showing crew for first time' since flagship sunk

A murder investigation is under way in London Road, Liverpool.

Murder probe launched after 18-year-old killed in internet cafe attack

The Queen, 95, has missed a number of events recently.

Queen 'won't attend any royal events unless Palace confirm attendance on the day'

Gladstone Park, named after four-time prime minister William Gladstone could be renamed 'Diane Abbott Park' after the Labour MP.

Gladstone Park could be rebranded in honour of Diane Abbott in slavery review

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has hit out at Priti Patels' Rwanda asylum refugee plans.

Archbishop condemns 'ungodly' Rwanda asylum scheme as Home Office concerns made public

Latest News

See more Latest News

Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Alex Jones

Conspiracy website Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces libel lawsuits
Hulusi Akar

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq

Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
Viktor Medvedchuk

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol
Virus Outbreak China

Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

Russia Ukraine War On Walnut Street

Western Ukrainian city of Lviv hit by missile strikes

Turkey Irak Kurds

Turkey launches cross-border attack on Kurdish militants

Cyprus Daily Life

Cyprus scraps Covid testing rules in bid to boost tourism

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka’s president appoints 17 new ministers after weeks of protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police