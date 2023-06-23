Breaking News

People smuggler admits manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in lorry in Essex

23 June 2023, 14:46 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 14:53

Marius Mihai Draghici admitted the manslaughter of 39 people
Marius Mihai Draghici admitted the manslaughter of 39 people. Picture: Alamy/Essex Police

By Asher McShane

A Romanian man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 men, women and children who were found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex in 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 50, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today.

The bodies of the 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in Grays on 23 October 2019, after the lorry had travelled by boat from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet on the Thames estuary.

Authorities suspect Draghici of having co-ordinated immigrants’ illegal journeys to the UK as part of a lucrative network and was described as a “people smuggling kingpin.”

Draghici, 50, was detained by police in Romania last August and charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

On Friday, Draghici pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Richard Marks KC.

In 2021, four other defendants were jailed for their roles in the deaths of the victims, two of whom were aged just 15.

Following Draghici's guilty pleas, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC noted the defendant's basis of plea.

Mr Emlyn Jones said he was "disinclined to accept there was no financial reward" for Draghici's involvement even though he could not point to any money being handed over.

Judge Marks remanded the defendant into custody to be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Defence barrister Gillian Jones KC said her client would prefer to be sentenced "sooner rather than later".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate put under house arrest again as he awaits Romania rape trial with brother

India Floods

Flooding displaces tens of thousands as monsoon rains batter Indian villages

Breaking
Sgt Ratana was killed in the custody centre

Handcuffed man, 25, guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana with revolver in London police station

Breaking
Heathrow will see a strike-free summer after a last-minute pay offer was accepted by Unite members today

Heathrow strikes called off after security workers accept inflation-busting pay deal

Paris Mayo will be sentenced on Monday.

Teen mum who fractured newborn son’s skull and left body in bin bag on doorstep sobs as she’s found guilty of murder

Global Climate Finance

Paris climate summit ends without deal on global tax on shipping

Former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Adnan Ali arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing where he was handed five years.

Former police officer who sexually assaulted teenage voluntary cadets jailed for five years

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate house arrest extended in Romania in human trafficking case

The OceanGate CEO tried to convince Jay Bloom the submarine was safer than crossing the road

'Safer than crossing the street': OceanGate CEO's desperate bid to convince businessman to join doomed Titanic trip

Jeremy Hunt met with mortgage providers today

Changes to mortgages announced to help households struggling with soaring interest rates

Junior doctors will take five days of consecutive industrial action in July

Junior doctors to walk out in July for longest-ever NHS industrial action

Nelly Akomah was found fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Man, 28, & woman, 31, arrested at airport after woman, 76 dies in 'burglary gone wrong' in London

Muhammad Arslan killed Hina Bashir

Obsessive killer who followed 'beautiful, bubbly' woman to UK, suffocated her and stuffed her in a suitcase jailed

The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London

A barista has described the crew's poignant final moments on land

Titanic sub crew's poignant last moments on land as cafe worker recalls how 'excited' they were for trip

Hunt is charged in relation to the Somerset gimp sightings

Man accused of being the Somerset Gimp faces knife and public decency charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan defended his bid to fly the EU flag above City Hall on the Brexit referendum anniversary

'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day
Australia Russia

‘Russian diplomat’ occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

A person called 999 thinking they were being followed by a cat

Police staggered after person calls 999 to say they are being followed by a cat

Mason Greenwood had rape and assault charged dropped by the CPS in February

Mason Greenwood seen training again as Man Utd decision on his future looms after attempted rape charge dropped
Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Hamish Harding's former Cambridge college hosted a deep sea expiration themed ball on Wednesday night - days after the billionaire went missing in a submarine

Tragic Titanic sub family slam victim's old Cambridge college which held 'Into the Depths' bash days after vessel vanished
NASA has said it didn't help build the Titan sub

NASA and Boeing distance themselves from OceanGate, despite Titan sub company claiming they helped build ship
The hospital was locked down

Man, 43, charged with attempted murder after two men attacked with pickaxe at a hospital in London
Curtis Arnold, 34, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice

TikTok ‘detective’ accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body suing police after being arrested for 'stalking locals'
Facebook

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit