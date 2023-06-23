Breaking News

People smuggler admits manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in lorry in Essex

Marius Mihai Draghici admitted the manslaughter of 39 people. Picture: Alamy/Essex Police

By Asher McShane

A Romanian man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 men, women and children who were found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex in 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 50, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today.

The bodies of the 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in Grays on 23 October 2019, after the lorry had travelled by boat from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet on the Thames estuary.

Authorities suspect Draghici of having co-ordinated immigrants’ illegal journeys to the UK as part of a lucrative network and was described as a “people smuggling kingpin.”

Draghici, 50, was detained by police in Romania last August and charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

On Friday, Draghici pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Richard Marks KC.

In 2021, four other defendants were jailed for their roles in the deaths of the victims, two of whom were aged just 15.

Following Draghici's guilty pleas, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC noted the defendant's basis of plea.

Mr Emlyn Jones said he was "disinclined to accept there was no financial reward" for Draghici's involvement even though he could not point to any money being handed over.

Judge Marks remanded the defendant into custody to be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Defence barrister Gillian Jones KC said her client would prefer to be sentenced "sooner rather than later".