Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

22 January 2024, 12:31

Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

Mark Duggan's rapper son has been charged with firearms offences after being arrested at Gatwick.

Kemani Duggan, who uses the stage name Bandokay, is due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on February 13.

The 22-year-old was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers on January 13 and has been charged with possession of a handgun and ammunition without a licence.

His father Mark was shot in the chest by police aged 29 while he was in a minicab in North London in August 2011.

Officers wanted to arrest him on suspicion of planning an attack and possessing a firearm.

Mark Duggan's death sparked riots in 2011
Mark Duggan's death sparked riots in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Susan Hall doesn't know what a London bus ride costs, how much police are paid, or who owns Hammersmith Bridge

His killing caused riots across London and the rest of England in which thousands of people ran amok, torching buildings and looting others.

It took days to get them under control while dozens of police officers were hurt.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "A man will appear in court charged with firearms offences.

"Kemani Duggan – 22 of N5 appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, 15 January charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (handgun) and possession of ammunition without a licence.

"He was remanded to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 13 February.

"He was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Saturday, 13 January by officers from the Metropolitan Police."

