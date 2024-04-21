Scandal-hit Tory MP Mark Menzies quits party and will stand down at next election

Mark Menzies MP has quit the Conservatives and will not stand at this year's general election. Picture: Alamy/UK Parliament

By Chay Quinn

Mark Menzies MP has quit the Conservatives and will not stand at this year's general election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Menzies has quit the party after allegations that he misused party donations to pay off "bad people" after a frantic call to a local campaigner.

In a statement, the MP for Fylde said: "It has been an enormous privilege representing the people of Fylde since 2010, but due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election.

Read More: Police reviewing claims Tory MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds to 'pay off bad people'

Read More: 'If we can't trust the Tories on defence what can we trust them on?': Nick Ferrari puts Grant Shapps on the spot

"This has been a very difficult week for me and I request that my family's privacy is respected."

Mr Menzies has quit the party after allegations that he misused party donations to pay off "bad people" after a frantic call to a local campaigner. Picture: UK Parliament

Mr Menzies lost the Conservative whip and was suspended as one of Rishi Sunak's trade envoys last week after the Times published claims he had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off "bad people" who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

The police said they are reviewing claims that Mr Menzies misused campaign funds.

Lancashire Police are reviewing the available information" after receiving a letter "detailing concerns around this matter", the force said.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds is understood to have written to police calling for an investigation into the allegations.

He has disputed the allegations and the Tory party has said it is looking into the claims and takes them seriously.

Labour said the Tories "sat on their hands" for more than three months after finding out about the claims, while the Lib Dems called for the PM's independent adviser on ministers' interests to investigate the handling of the row.

With Tory MP Mark Menzies suspended, Ben Kentish wonders 'what is happening' with MPs in Westminster

Mr Menzies' former campaign manager who allegedly received a late-night phone call from him asking for cash has said she felt "let down" by the party after she raised concerns with Chief Whip Simon Hart.

Mr Menzies is said to have called 78-year-old Katie Fieldhouse at 3.15am one day in December, claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of "life and death".

The sum, which rose to £6,500, was eventually paid by his office manager from her personal bank account and subsequently reimbursed from funds raised from donors in an account named Fylde Westminster Group, it is alleged.

A further £14,000 - given by donors for Tory campaign activities - was also allegedly transferred to Mr Menzies' personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.