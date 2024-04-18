Tory MP Mark Menzies gives up whip after investigation launched over claims he misused campaign funds

Mark Menzies. Picture: UK government

By Emma Soteriou

MP Mark Menzies has given up the Conservative Party whip after an investigation was launched over claims he misused campaign funds.

Mr Menzies has disputed the allegations made against him but the Tory Party is looking into the claims.

In the meantime, he will sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons.

It was alleged that £14,000 given by donors for use on Tory campaign activities was transferred to Mr Menzies' personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.

In 2020, he sought £3,000 to cover medical bills, but did not repay the money and instead asked for a further £4,000, according to the Times.

The paper said a source close to the MP disputed this account and said the former campaign manager had been the one who suggested Mr Menzies use funds from the business account to pay his personal medical expenses, but she is understood to deny this.

A further £7,000 was received by Mr Menzies from the account in November, it is alleged.

Mr Menzies also faces claims he made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by "bad people" demanding thousands of pounds for his release.

He is said to have called his former campaign manager at 3.15am one morning in December, claiming he was locked in a flat and needed £5,000 as a matter of "life and death".

The sum then rose to £6,500 and was eventually paid by his office manager from her personal bank account before being reimbursed from funds raised from donors, it is alleged.

A source close to Mr Menzies said he had met a man on an online dating website and went to his flat.

He then allegedly went with another man to a second address where he continued drinking.

Mr Menzies was sick at one point and several people at the address demanded £5,000, claiming it was for cleaning up and other expenses.

The source said Mr Menzies decided to pay them because he was scared of what would happen otherwise, but did not have the funds to transfer the money from his own savings.

In a statement to the paper, Mr Menzies said: "I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing I will not be commenting further."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "The Conservative Party is investigating allegations made regarding a Member of Parliament. This process is rightfully confidential.

"The party takes all allegations seriously and will always investigate any matters put to them."

A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a call with the Chief Whip, Mark Menzies has agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation.”