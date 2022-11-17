Married paedophile mum jailed and banned from teaching for life after groping teenage student

Aimee Jones. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A married mother who was jailed for groping a female teenage student has been told she will never teach again.

Aimee Jones, 35, was caught in her sexual relationship by her husband, a social worker, who called the police.

Jones, a mother of one, was jailed for eight months in November for engaging in sexual activity with a child between the ages of 13 and 17.

She was also put on the sex offenders register - and now has been banned from teaching for the rest of her life.

A teachers' misconduct panel "considered public confidence in the profession could be seriously weakened if conduct such as that found against Mrs Jones was not treated with the utmost seriousness."

Aimee Jones with her husband. Picture: Social media

The panel "decided that the public interest considerations outweighed the interests of Mrs Jones.

"The extremely serious nature of Mrs Jones’ offences and the fact that they involved sexual activity, sexual communication with a child and an inappropriate relationship with a child were significant factors in forming that opinion."

Teesside Crown Court heard how Jones, head of maths and science at her school, approached the girl, when she was just 15 last year.

They then kissed and touched each other sexually under a blanket in Jones' car.

Jones then embarked on a relationship with the teenage girl that lasted 15 months until her husband found out and raised the alarm.

At first she made up a female teaching assistant with whom she claimed she was was having an affair - and even asked the school to say that the staff member existed if he called up to check.

But her social worker husband eventually found out about the teenage woman. Ms Jones was then taken off the school premises by police, and fired.

The couple agreed to stay together for the sake of their son, aged four.

The abrupt end to the relationship was "like a bereavement" for the teenage girl, her mother said in a victim statement.

She added that her daughter "has no doubt they were in love and would have preferred the relationship to continue.

"She is now fully aware it is something that should not have happened in the first place.

"At best [Jones] was foolish but at worst she preyed on the fact our daughter was vulnerable from the very outset."