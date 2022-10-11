Martine McCutcheon's brother dies aged 31 as star says her ‘heart is forever broken’

Marine McCutcheon's brother, LJ, has died at the aged of 31. Picture: Instagram / LJ

By Danielle DeWolfe

Former East-enders star Martine McCutcheon has announced her 31-year-old “baby brother” has died – as she reveals he was due to get married next month.

Taking to instagram, the 46-year-old actress and singer posted an image of the pair side-by-side, noting her “heart is forever broken” following the loss.

Laurence John, also known as LJ, had a “mild form of special needs” but died with “no medical explanation” according to the star’s social media statement.

Vowing to "live, laugh and love" in his memory, the Perfect Moment singer noted her brother, who passed away 2 weeks ago, had “smashed through any expectation we had of him”.

LJ, a website designer, was due to get married to his fiancée, Jay Eaton, in a month's time – with his sister describing her excitement at being a bridesmaid.

“There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.💔” she wrote in her Instagram post.

“L.J (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old and from the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him. He was such a character! He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great playlist, bringing people together and generally having a giggle.”

Adding: “He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing! 🥰”

Martine McCutcheon's brother LJ notes his pride for his sister on his social media accounts. Picture: Instagram / LJMcCutcheon

An image shared by her brother a year earlier following his 30th birthday celebrations, LJ described the picture as a “very special photo”.

“I would like to thank my big sister for organising a summer birthday celebration last Saturday! Martine has been there though out my life and seen me grow into the person I am today.

“I have struggles with life with and my special needs but I’ve overcome the obstacles I have faced thoughout my years. My sister has been inspirational to me. Martine made my 30th very special and I'm making a week of it! Love you so much @martinemccutcheon #30 #family #sibbings”

Noting the family would “investigate further”, Martine noted the “irony” in her brother looking ”the best I’ve ever seen him” when they met days before his death.

Martine McCutcheon's brother LJ was due to get married in two weeks time. Picture: Instagram / LJ McCutcheon

“My heart aches for all who have lost him,” notes the actress.

“But my heart breaks for our mum, his dad John & his Step parents. You should never outlive your children.”

“He, jack and his future stepson had been to try on their wedding suits and then they came back to have dinner with his fiancée and the family to see our new home.”

Adding: “Im scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise.🙏🏽💔✨