Mason Greenwood 'to become a father' for the first time weeks after rape and assault charges are dropped

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is to become a father for the first time, according to reports.

Greenwood, 21, recently had attempted rape and assault charges against him dropped after being arrested in January last year.

His family know about the pregnancy and Greenwood and his partner are "looking forward" to welcoming their first child in the summer, the Sun reported.

Greater Manchester Police and the CPS announced earlier this month that criminal proceedings against the footballer had been discontinued.

Manchester United are carrying out their own investigation and Greenwood remains suspended. It is unclear if he will ever play for the club again.

Greenwood was first arrested after police swooped on his mansion in January last year. He had been due to stand trial accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive control. But police confirmed on February 2 that the CPS had dropped all charges against him.

The Premier League star later broke his silence on the case, saying, as per The Sun: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.

"There will be no further comment at this time."

He was charged in October with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A decision was later made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Manchester United said in a statement at the time: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood last played for the side on January 2022. Picture: Alamy

Greenwood appeared in court in November where a trial date had been set for November 23 this year.

He was removed as a player from FIFA 2022 and dropped by sponsors Nike in the wake of the allegations.

Football Manager 2022 also confirmed he would not feature in the game.

All merchandise bearing his name was axed from the official Manchester United site and his teammates unfollowed him on Instagram.

He last played for the side in January 2022.