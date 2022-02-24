Mass exodus of Kiev: Race to the border as Ukrainian's face-up to Russia invasion

24 February 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 07:41

Huge queues of traffic leaving Kiev have been seen
Huge queues of traffic leaving Kiev have been seen. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Ukrainians faced a race to the border as Vladimir Putin's tanks rolled across the border into their besieged country.

Eyewitnesses reported huge queues of vehicles trying to leave the capital Kiev as the reality of war dawned on the populatio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.  

Photos and video showed Ukrainians driving out of Kiev Thursday morning, as air raid sirens wailed across the capital.  

Many were either heading for the exits or lining up in lengthy queues for gasoline, with some stopping at cash machines beforehand. 

Huge lines of people were also seen at Kiev's Metro station as residents battled to get onto trains to flee the city while some were just heading into the station to take refuge.

The Russian president announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

He adds that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian 'regime.'

Putin also is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action will lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'

Prior to Thursday, defiant Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow jwith a national show of flag-waving unity on Wednesday, even as the West warned it has seen no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from the country's borders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared the 'unity day' to coincide with the rumoured date of Putin's invasion, addressed the nation after the attack failed to materialise - telling his countrymen that "we can defend our home only if we stay united."

"We are united by a desire to happily live in peace," he added, before flying via helicopter to a training range in Ukraine's west where live-fire tank and aircraft drills were underway.

Today the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine".

Mr Kuleba said that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression 'and will win'.

He said: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win.The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

A military vehicle stands by the side of the road in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US and Nato

Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun
Vladimir Putin sits at a desk

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins
UN Security Council calls emergency meeting as Ukraine expects imminent invasion

UN Security Council calls emergency meeting as Ukraine expects imminent invasion
Ukraine's president in plea for peace as he warns of cost of war with Russia

Ukraine’s president in plea for peace as he warns of cost of war with Russia
Canada's Justin Trudeau removes emergency powers after blockades ended

Canada’s Justin Trudeau removes emergency powers after blockades ended
Ukraine rebel leaders ask Russia to fend off 'aggression', Kremlin says

Ukraine rebel leaders ask Russia to fend off ‘aggression’, Kremlin says
Ukraine's rebel leader ask Russia for military assistance, Kremlin says

Ukraine’s rebel leader ask Russia for military assistance, Kremlin says
What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

Icon taken out of Cyprus by British officer in 1974 returned to Orthodox Church

Icon taken out of Cyprus by British officer in 1974 returned to Orthodox Church

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

