Mass exodus of Kiev: Race to the border as Ukrainian's face-up to Russia invasion

Huge queues of traffic leaving Kiev have been seen. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Ukrainians faced a race to the border as Vladimir Putin's tanks rolled across the border into their besieged country.

Eyewitnesses reported huge queues of vehicles trying to leave the capital Kiev as the reality of war dawned on the populatio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.

Photos and video showed Ukrainians driving out of Kiev Thursday morning, as air raid sirens wailed across the capital.

Many were either heading for the exits or lining up in lengthy queues for gasoline, with some stopping at cash machines beforehand.

Huge lines of people were also seen at Kiev's Metro station as residents battled to get onto trains to flee the city while some were just heading into the station to take refuge.

The Russian president announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

He adds that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian 'regime.'

Putin also is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action will lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'

Prior to Thursday, defiant Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow jwith a national show of flag-waving unity on Wednesday, even as the West warned it has seen no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from the country's borders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared the 'unity day' to coincide with the rumoured date of Putin's invasion, addressed the nation after the attack failed to materialise - telling his countrymen that "we can defend our home only if we stay united."

"We are united by a desire to happily live in peace," he added, before flying via helicopter to a training range in Ukraine's west where live-fire tank and aircraft drills were underway.

Today the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine".

Mr Kuleba said that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression 'and will win'.

He said: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win.The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."