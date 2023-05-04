Mass shooter kills mother and grandmother in Georgia before gunning down his boss at McDonald's

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A mass shooter killed his own mother and grandmother, as well as the manager of the McDonald's he worked at in the US state of Georgia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The gunman then shot himself, Colquitt County coroner C. Verlyn Brock said.

The identities of the shooter or the victims. The coroner said he did not know whether the gunman and the McDonald’s worker knew each other.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement only that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area.

As the state’s leading law enforcement agency, the GBI said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance, as is typical in major crimes in Georgia.

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed. Picture: Alamy

"We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses," Jamy Steinberg, a law enforcement agent, wrote in an email to .

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant.

"It was really just scary not knowing if they had shot themselves," Holweger said.

She said police blocked off a main street that runs in front of the McDonald’s in the city of 15,000 and told employees in her office that they would be questioned if they crossed the property line into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter had been an employee there.

Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

It comes a day after