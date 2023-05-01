Gordon Ramsay leads tributes to British-born MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, 46, after sudden death

Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly, aged 46. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in after the unexpected death of British-born MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, who was found dead by police early on Monday morning.

It is not yet clear how the Scottish-Australian restaurateur died, but Australian police said it is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement, posted on his Facebook page, said: "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."

Jock Zonfrillo. Picture: Getty

He is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, as well as his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Ms Fried.

Tributes have been pouring in from chefs across the world, including Gordon Ramsay.

Mr Ramsay tweeted today: "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing.

"I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx'

Jock started his career working under Marco Pierre White in the UK.

He overcame a heroin addiction during his teenage years in Glasgow before moving to Australia, where he went on to star in MasterChef.

He previously said he owed his life to food, saying: "It saved my life.

"A lot of my friends from my early days are dead now or in jail.

"The thing about being a junkie is that the only way you can get out is if there's something in your life more compelling than drugs. A

"nd for me, I had another addiction: to food and to cooking. That's what moved me on. That's how I survived.'