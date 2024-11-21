Matt Hancock booed as he arrives to give evidence at Covid inquiry

21 November 2024, 11:17 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 11:22

Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry
Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been booed as he arrived at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry where he is due to give evidence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mandy Phillips, who booed at Matt Hancock as he walked into Dorland House in London, said she believes he "should never have been health secretary".

Ms Phillips, who is a member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group from Thames Ditton in Surrey, said "we didn't learn enough from the first (Coronavirus) wave".

The 63-year-old told the PA news agency she would be "intrigued to see if he says anything different from last time".

She added: "So I want to come and I want to hold him to account, basically. And I think it is important that we just sit there, and in my case, I will just sit at the back and glare at him basically."

Mandy Phillips booed the former health secretary
Mandy Phillips booed the former health secretary. Picture: Alamy

The former Health Secretary will face a number of questions about his work before the pandemic and the Government's response to the crisis.

It will be the third time Mr Hancock has given evidence to the inquiry in person.

Read more: Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Read more: 'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

Andrea Barrett (left) and Sarah Steven outside Dorland House where former health secretary Matt Hancock is giving evidence
Andrea Barrett (left) and Sarah Steven outside Dorland House where former health secretary Matt Hancock is giving evidence. Picture: Alamy

'Falling off a cliff'

Sarah Steven, a member of the group Clinically Vulnerable Families, said "today is really key for us but we're not expecting to hear anything we don't already know".

The 52-year-old, who was clinically vulnerable during the pandemic, described the end of lockdown rules in July 2021 as like "falling off a cliff edge" with "no support".

Another member of the group, Andrea Barrett, 30, said she caught Covid and it developed into long Covid and now she is not able to work.

Public Inquiry Continues Into UK Government's Handling of Covid-19 Pandemic
At the inquiry, Hancock defended the 'Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS' messaging. Picture: Getty

At the inquiry, Hancock defended the 'Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS' messaging implemented during the pandemic.

Mr Hancock appeared in front of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London on Thursday.

Asked by inquiry counsel Jacqueline Carey if he thought the messaging "struck the right balance" Mr Hancock replied: "Yes."

"We needed to ensure that the public across the whole of the UK understood the importance of staying at home whenever possible in order to stop the spread of the virus," he added.

"The 'Protect the NHS' element was important for two reasons. The first is that it was a motivating factor to encourage people to follow that advice because belief in the NHS and support for the NHS is one of the strongest things that holds this country together.

"And the second reason is because it was literally true that if we didn't stop the spread of the virus, then the NHS would be overwhelmed, by which, I mean, the system as a whole would have been unable to cope with the demand on it, as we'd seen in other countries like Italy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year

Arrest warrants issued for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister and Hamas chief over 'war crimes'

Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid 19 inquiry

Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry government did 'everything we possibly could' during pandemic

Four days of weather alerts are in place for the arrival of Storm Bert

Storm Bert set to bring snow, blizzards and downpours as four days of weather warnings issued

Kyiv says Russia has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in an attack on Ukraine

Russia's revenge: Moscow 'launches intercontinental ballistic missile’ in attack on Ukraine

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Captain Tom

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore? Captain Tom's 'leading businesswomen daughter'

The "Prescott Punch" is one of the most iconic moments in modern British political history

Infamous moment John Prescott punches protester who threw egg at him

Exclusive
Gordon Brown pays tribute to "working class hero" John Prescott.

Gordon Brown pays tribute to 'colossus' John Prescott after his death aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

(L) British lawyer Simone White, 28, is seriously ill in hospital. (R) Bianca Jones, 19, has become the fourth person to die after consuming alleged 'methanol-laced' drinks in Vang Vieng, Laos

London lawyer fights for her life and Australian backpacker dies after drinking 'methanol-laced' shots from bar in Laos

Russia is threatening to use new missiles in Ukraine after US and UK rockets were used in their territory

Putin 'to retaliate with new Frontier missiles in Ukraine' after US and UK give green light to fire rockets in Russia

Smaller drones, costing a fraction of Watchkeeper’s £5.2 million unit price, are being used to great effect in Ukraine for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The British Army’s £1.35bn Watchkeeper drone programme: From ambition and innovation to delays, failure, and abandonment

GERMANY-TRANSPORT-TRAFFIC

Hundreds of drivers left stuck in vehicles in freezing conditions on M2 after serious crash between pedestrian and lorry

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi 'to flee US and move to England' after Trump's election win

Exclusive
‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK critically unprepared for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott

'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains

North Korea deepens alliance with Russia, trading troop support for advanced weapons technology to fuel nuclear programme
Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86

Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers are being trained in trench and urban warfare

'Kill him before he tries to kill you': LBC visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers
Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris died penniless after 'wiping out £16m fortune to make it harder for victims to access'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC
Which? has revealed the best and worst deals for Black Friday. (stock image)

Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

File photo dated 16/04/20 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry
Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment

Captain Tom's daughter faces questions over £1.5m book payment after none of the money went to charity
Captain Tom's daughter Hannah and her husband Colin 'significantly' benefited from the foundation personally

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds
The tourist died in the Patong are of Phuket.

British tourist found dead in Phuket storm drain after going missing on night out

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News