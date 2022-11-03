Matt Hancock ‘getting paid £400,000 for doing I’m A Celeb’

Matt Hancock is reportedly getting paid £400k to appear on I'm a Celeb. Picture: Alamy/The Sun

By Asher McShane

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is reportedly going to be one of the highest-ever paid stars on I’m a Celeb.

The West Suffolk MP is getting paid around £400,000 to appear on the show, according to the Sun.

He arrived in Australia earlier this week and is due to appear on the show, which starts on Sunday.

The public, and a coalition of MPs, want him to take part in as many unpleasant tasks as possible on the show.

His £400,000 payday will make him one of the highest paid campmates in the show’s history.

A source told the paper: “Matt's pay deal with I'm a Celebrity is around £400,000". [It is] one of the largest ever show fees to have been paid out".

His fee puts him behind Noel Edmonds (£600k), Caitlyn Jenner (£500k), Harry Redknapp (£500k), Boy George (£500k), and Ian Wright (£400k).

Mr Hancock has said he plans to make a sizeable donation to charity.

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance. He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.”