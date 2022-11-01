Matt Hancock joins Boy George and Olivia Attwood in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity

1 November 2022, 10:45 | Updated: 1 November 2022, 11:03

Matt Hancock is heading to the jungle
Matt Hancock is heading to the jungle. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock will head to the jungles of Australia after signing up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out of Here!

The former health secretary is the twelfth name to be confirmed to the ITV gameshow - but he has lost the Tory whip over the "serious" decision to take part.

He will not join the initial group of 10 but will join later alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The 44-year-old – who remains an MP but quit as health secretary when CCTV emerged of his affair during the pandemic – joins a list of political figures including ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Lembit Opik and Boris’s father Stanley Johnson.

"Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire,” a TV insider told The Sun.

Read more: Fury as Netflix's The Crown to dramatise Diana's interview with Bashir - despite William's pleas for it to never be seen again

They added: "There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

But Tory chief whip Simon Hart said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

He joins Boy George, Radio X host Chris Moyles, ex England rugby star Mike Tindall, and former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood in the jungle.

Jill Scott, the England football star who won the Euros this summer, is also heading down under.

Mr Hancock has been less prominent in the wake of his affair, which saw him leave his wife to continue a relationship with Gina Coladangelo, and old university pal who reunited with him at the Department of Health.

She also left her husband, Oliver Tress, the founder of high street chain Oliver Bonas.

I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday, November 6.

