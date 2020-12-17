Matt Hancock reveals Christmas Covid tiers - watch live

17 December 2020, 10:54

By Asher McShane

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is unveiling changes to the covid tier allocations to MPs in the House of Commons.

Mr Hancock was outlining changes to MPs this morning, after the picture worsened for Wales as it emerged 11,000 positive tests had been missed.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for his region to go down to Tier 2.

But he said he fears ministers will "overcompensate" because of the decision to allow the Christmas easing of restrictions to go ahead despite warnings it will lead to a spike in infections and deaths.

Watch the update from Matt Hancock live at the top of this page

