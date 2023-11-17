Friends cast ‘in talks’ to reunite and share ‘personal memories’ of Matthew Perry at major awards ceremony

17 November 2023, 23:23

The Friends cast are looking at ways to 'honour' Perry.
The Friends cast are looking at ways to 'honour' Perry. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Friends cast are reportedly in talks to reunite so they can honour their “personal memories” of their late co-star Matthew Perry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer are thought to be planning how they can honour Perry at the Emmy Awards in January.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom from 1994-2004, died in his jacuzzi aged 54 in late October, prompting an outpouring of grief from friends, fans and family.

Now his former co-stars of the US sitcom are hoping to give him the tribute he “rightfully deserves” as they are said to be in the early stages of planning a tribute.

“When it comes to Matthew's death, emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation, which is totally understandable,” a source said.

It comes after the full cast shared their own personal tributes to Perry earlier this week.

His co-stars released a statement in tribute in the days after Perry's death, but they had yet to speak out individually.

The cast want to pay tribute to Perry at the Emmy awards.
The cast want to pay tribute to Perry at the Emmy awards. Picture: Alamy

The source continued, speaking to the MailOnline: “But Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves - and there have been rumblings to do it at next year's Emmys.

“They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life.

“If they can all agree on a worthy tribute and get the blessing of his family, they will absolutely get together to make that night a special moment for Matthew and all who loved him.”

The 75th Emmy Awards are set to take place on January 15 in Los Angeles - they were originally pushed back due to the now called-off Hollywood strikes.

Earlier this week the cast shared their own individual tributes.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the hit show, shared a heartwarming tribute to her former co-star on Wednesday evening, as she wrote on Instagram: “'Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…

“You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

Read more: ‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry

Read more: Jennifer Aniston shares sweet message from Matthew Perry as she and David Schwimmer break silence after his death

She continued: “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking’.

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

“Thank you for being the best 10 years a person gets to have.

“Thank you for trusting me.

“Thank you for all Ii learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.

“Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Kudrow’s tribute came just hours after her Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared their own tributes.

Aniston and Schwimmer, who played Rachel and Ross on the show, posted emotional posts within minutes of each other on Wednesday.

Aniston published a screenshot of a conversation she had with Perry, where he sent a photo of them laughing on the Friends set, with the message: "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)"

Read more: Inside Matthew Perry's final hours, after Friends star dies aged 54 by 'drowning in jacuzzi', as tributes pour in

Read more: Friends actors gather for private funeral to celebrate life of co-star Matthew Perry

She replied: "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of time", followed by several emojis.

Aniston said in an accompanying caption: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.

Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Picture: Getty

"This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.

"He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I've been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying "could you BE any crazier?"

"Rest little brother. You always made my day."

Schwimmer shared a picture of him with Perry in character, and said: "Matty,

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

"I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—

“Could there BE any more clouds?”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

BLACKPINK musical performer Rose speaks during a discussion on mental health at a spousal programme as part of the APEC Leaders’ Week at the Apple campus in Cupertino, California

K-pop star Rose joins US first lady Jill Biden to talk about mental health

The Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with a welcome message for American singer Taylor Swift in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio’s famous Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift thanks to Swifties and a priest

Gaza air strike wreckage and flames

Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amount of fuel into Gaza each day

Sam Altman

ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

Omar Moumeche has been sentenced to two years in youth detention.

Teenager sentenced to two years in youth detention after killing 82-year-old man with single punch

X log-in screen

IBM pulls ads from X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts

Amazon Alexa Android app

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it ploughs resources into AI

The Pogues frontman's wife has given an update on his health.

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan’s wife gives health update on frontman's condition after asking for ‘love and prayers’

Obit George Brown

George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dies aged 74

Pupils across the country participated in the walkout on Friday.

Thousands of school pupils in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London walk out calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to The News Agents podcast about the prospect of becoming the next prime minister.

‘This for me is duty’: Keir Starmer says he’s ‘undaunted’ by prospect of becoming next prime minister

One of the signature broad, black hats that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe is on display at Osenat’s auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris

One of Napoleon’s signature hats to be auctioned in France

Residents of Chamwana Muma village walk through floodwater after using a makeshift bridge to cross the swollen River Tana, in Tana Delta, Kenya

Death toll from floods in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia rises to 130

Puska, left, was described as the "epitome of evil" for murdering Ashling Murphy

'I’ll never get to marry my soulmate' says devastated boyfriend of teacher Ashling Murphy as killer is jailed for life

Ukrainian marines

Ukrainian forces claim bridgeheads across key Russian strategic barrier

Inheritance tax cuts could be announced in the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt deliberating cuts to inheritance tax in Autumn Statement

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenia University Explosion

Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital

Palestinians rescue survivors

UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza amid communications blackout

The actor described his son as being "extremely talented".

Wayne's World star Dana Carvey's son Dex dies of accidental overdose aged just 32

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Philippines Earthquake

Ceilings collapse at shopping centres as earthquake hits southern Philippines

Meghan Markle at Variety magazine's 'Power of Women' gala in Los Angeles

Duchess of Sussex teases new TV and film projects at 'Power of Women' gala saying 'many exciting things on the slate'
Everton have been deducted 10 points

Everton deducted 10 points in the Premier League after breaching financial rules 'and face £300m lawsuit from rivals'
Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge

Pub charges drinkers £1 per half hour to use outdoor heaters

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce inheritance tax cuts in the autumn statement

Everything we know about the Autumn Statement- from Inheritance Tax cuts to energy bills help
Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit