'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home

The cast of Friends. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The main cast of American sitcom Friends have paid tribute to their late co-star, Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matthew Perry died on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The cast of Friends together on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

It is the first time any of the main Friends cast have spoken publicly about Matthew's death, which took place at his home in LA on Saturday afternoon.

He was reportedly found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant and was dead before first responders arrived at his home.

Read More: Matthew Perry's assistant found Friends star with 'head underwater in hot tub'

Read More: Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges

Members of Perry's family arrived at the scene later on Saturday night, including his mother and father.

In a brief statement, Perry's family said they were 'heartbroken' by his 'tragic' death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," they said.

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The cast of Friends said they were devastated by Perry's death in a joint statement. Picture: Getty

The original cast of Friends have issued a statement after Matthew Perry's death. Picture: Getty

Perry became a worldwide star after appearing in Friends, and was nominated for an Emmy.

He starred in all 234 episodes across ten seasons from 1994-2004.

He joined his co-stars Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Kudrow and Schwimmer for a reunion special hosted by James Corden in 2021.

Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, was released towards the end of last year.

He began the book by saying: "Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

Perry told readers: "People would be surprised to know that I have mostly been sober since 2001. Save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years."