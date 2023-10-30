Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges

Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

An initial post-mortem on Matthew Perry has come back inconclusive after the Friends star was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

A toxicology report has been ordered after the 54-year-old was believed to have drowned in his hot tub following a cardiac arrest.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner is not set to make an official conclusion for several weeks.

It means the cause for Perry's death on Saturday, which has devastated the beloved sitcom's fans, has not been confirmed.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police.

A brief audio of the dispatch call was published by TMZ.

"Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning," a first responder says in the clip.

EMS 9 is a emergency medical situation nine, a drowning.

Perry has died aged 54. Picture: Alamy

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the 90s and 00s sitcom, had struggles with drug and drink addiction in the past.

The star wrote a memoir called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which included intimate details of some of his worst days.

He was extremely open about his problems and would offer support to people suffering similar issues.

His colon burst in 2019 because of opioid use, which he said was a near-death experience.

However, no narcotics were found at his home, while anti-depressants and anxiety medication were discovered.

Perry was beloved for his role as Chandler on Friends. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, he had played a racquet sport at a country club near his home, though a female friend reportedly said he had appeared "fatigued" in recent days.

Perry's family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."