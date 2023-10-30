Everything known about Matthew Perry's death as initial post-mortem results come back 'inconclusive'

30 October 2023, 07:02 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 08:09

Matthew Perry has died aged 54
Matthew Perry has died aged 54. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry has died after a cardiac arrest in his hot tub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor, who starred as Chandler Bing for the show's decade-long production, is believed to have drowned on Saturday.

It has emerged how 911 responders put out a call about drowning after his assistant found the 54-year-old unresponsive when they got back from an errand.

However, an initial post-mortem was inconclusive and more tests have been requested.

Here is all that's known about Perry's death, which has devastated the show's legion of fans.

Emergency services put out 'drowning code'

Audio from the emergency services' dispatch call to his Los Angeles mansion shows how they responded to an "emergency medical situation nine", or a drowning.

A first responder said: "Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning."

It is believed Perry had suffered a cardiac arrest and then drowned in his hot tub.

Perry's death has devastated fans
Perry's death has devastated fans. Picture: Alamy

Assistant raises alarm after returning from errand

Perry lived alone at his mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of LA.

It is understood he had recently downsized from a penthouse.

However, he had assistants and sent one on an errand just before his death.

The assistant came back after about two hours to find Perry unresponsive before calling 911.

Read more: Matthew Perry's funniest moments as Chandler Bing in Friends as world reacts to actor's death

Investigators spend hours at LA mansion but no foul play suspected

No narcotics were discovered at the scene - Perry was open about his past struggles with drugs - though they found medicine for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, alongside anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs.

Perry died at his LA home
Perry died at his LA home. Picture: Alamy

Investigators spent hours at the home while the medical examiner arrived after 10pm.

Perry's body was taken away at about 1am on Sunday.

However, initial post-mortem results were "inconclusive" and a toxicology report has been requested.

An official conclusion is not likely for several weeks.

Actor spent the day with friends but had been 'fatigued'

Perry had played pickleball, a type of racquet and ball sport, with a female friend.

The two had played a game at the Riviera Country Club, near his home.

US broadcaster Billy Bush said: "I spoke to the woman he played with this morning, and every morning. She is in shock. She adored Matt.

"She said he'd been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home."

Perry was beloved for his role as Chandler
Perry was beloved for his role as Chandler. Picture: Getty

A country club member said: "He was ­hitting with a guy yesterday who is well-known here. I've spoken to him, he's fairly upset.

"As someone who really watched the show Friends, that was a very cool pop culture moment in history. You won't find anyone who spoke ill of him here."

Read more: 'We are heartbroken': Matthew Perry's family pay tribute to Friends star after 'tragic' death

Perry's family say they're 'heartbroken'

In a statement, Perry's family said they had been devastated by the news and thanked fans for their show of support.

Friends lovers had paid tribute online while some left flowers at the New York apartments where the show was set.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," the family said.

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Firearms officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder will be named publicly, judge rules

The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden, on October 26

Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

Emergency services at the scene

Four workers killed as scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Iowa on Sunday

Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from presidential ballot

Police are investigating Johnson's death.

Police investigating death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after ‘skate cut throat’ in freak accident

The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

Car Workers Strike

General Motors reaches deal with union that could end strike

Joshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman repeatedly at the centre

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spy in 'politically motivated' knife attack

The group dined and drank nearly £500 worth of food and drink before driving away.

Restaurant blasts party of seven who dined on pricey seafood and dashed to avoid paying nearly £500 bill

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

'Beheaded by Hamas': Heartbreak for Shani Louk's family as Israeli president reveals part of her skull has been found

Humza Yousaf

Yousaf: Family stuck in Gaza are drinking water obtained from sea to survive

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday

Israel expands Gaza ground assault as fears rise over airstrikes near hospitals

Russia Airport Israel

Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport looking for Israelis on plane

More than 60 protesters were arrested on the group's first day of action

More than 60 arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters bring traffic to standstill in Parliament Square

Martin Reynolds turned on disappearing WhatsApp messages in a Covid group

Boris Johnson aide admits turning on 'disappearing WhatsApps' ahead of Covid inquiry launch

Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars understood to be working on a joint tribute

Devastated Friends co-stars 'working on a joint statement' after beloved co-star Matthew Perry's sudden death
Rishi Sunak is set to address the terror threat level in the UK.

Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict
The caller claimed police didn't attend the address because it would be 'too dangerous' (file image)

'Too dangerous' for police to take on bike theft gang because they had an angle grinder, caller claims
Rubiales has been banned from football for three years

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kiss
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck
His heartbroken fiancée has paid tribute to the ice hockey player.

‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accident
Perry is believed to have drowned at his LA home

Matthew Perry 911 dispatch call reveals how emergency responders thought Friends star drowned at LA home
A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
School lesson plans will be created by Artificial Intelligence, Rishi Sunak has announced

Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announces
A man walks past damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Sunday

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48 as search and recovery work continues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit