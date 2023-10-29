Matthew Perry's funniest moments as Chandler Bing in Friends as world reacts to actor's death

Matthew Perry appeared in every single episode of Friends. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Matthew Perry's performance as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends is iconic.

Appearing in every single episode of the show, Perry developed a reputation for his charming and self-deprecating portrayal of Bing.

Perry is widely known to have improvised a number of his lines on set, with the show's creators keen to let the actor's creativity drive Bing's character progression.

LBC has pulled together some of Bing's most iconic moments from Perry's ten-year spell on the show.

ATM vestibule - The One With the Blackout

Chandler in the first season of Friends. Picture: NBC

One of the most iconic moments in Chandler's early days on Friends, he got trapped in an ATM vestibule with a super model from Victoria Secret.

Viewers are let into Chandler's mind as he realise he's stuck in the vestibule with Jill Goodacre during a blackout.

He obsesses about what to say to her before he eventually replies to her asking if he wants gum, saying; "Gum would be perfection."

Classic Chandler.

The One With Phoebe's Uterus - Trump's Blazer

The One With Phoebe's Uterus. Picture: Shutterstock

As we mentioned, a lot of Perry's lines in Friends, especially towards the backend of the show, were improvised and left in the final cut.

That includes an iconic line about 'Donald Trump's blazer' at the start of the episode The One With Phoebe's Uterus.

Rather than 'blue blazer back', Perry said: Donald Trump wants his blue blazer black.

Jennifer Anniston's Rachel asked why he would want his 'blue' blazer 'black' before Courteney Cox's Monica said: "You messed it up. You're stupid."

Chandler 'transferred to Yemen' - The One with All the Rugby

Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox on Friends in Season 9 (2002). Picture: Alamy

Janice, Chandler's on-and-off lover, was a big part of the show in the earlier days.

In one episode, Chandler is thinking about how he can get rid of Janice for good.

Rather than being straight with her, Chandler tells Janice he is being transferred to Yemen.

The show then cuts to Chandler being led to the airport gate by Janice after he buys a ticket to Yemen in front her.

Perry's comedic timing was impeccable.

Where should we get coffee? - The One Where They Say Goodbye

Matthew Perry died aged 54. Picture: Alamy

The show ended in a way that was true to the show's ability to combine emotional moments with comedy.

As the group take one last look at their iconic New York apartment, they talk about going for one last coffee.

Chandler, in his sarcastic fashion, said: "Sure. Where?"