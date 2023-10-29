Matthew Perry's poignant last photos with his father and in his jacuzzi just days before being found 'drowned' at home

Matthew Perry shared these images of himself towards the end of his life. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Matthew Perry shared two haunting final images of himself before he died aged 54 in a suspected drowning at home.

Beloved Friends star Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon, after emergency services were called.

Police sources told US media that Perry had drowned at home after emergency services were called out to reports of a cardiac arrest. Foul play is not suspected.

Just days before he died, Perry shared a cryptic post of himself on Instagram. He can be seen sitting in his jacuzzi, apparently alone, in the dark, lit by the moon above.

Perry is wearing headphones and looking down at the Los Angeles skyline below.

Matthew Perry in his jacuzzi. Picture: Instagram

The caption to the image, shared with his eight million followers, is: "'Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman".

A day before that, Perry posted an image of him standing with his father, with the deadpan caption: "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage".

Perry became a worldwide star after appearing in Friends, and was nominated for an Emmy. He starred in all 234 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

He joined his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer for a reunion special hosted by James Corden in 2021.

Matthew Perry with his father. Picture: Instagram

Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, was released towards the end of last year.

In the book, Perry detailed that he spent weeks in a coma due to drug abuse. He also revealed that he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction while he starred on Friends.

"I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame," he wrote.

Matthew Perry with his friends co-stars. Picture: Alamy

"If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out."I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick."

Fans, friends and co-workers shared their sadness at Perry's death as the news emerged.