Maya Forstater: woman who lost job over gender tweets wins employment tribunal appeal

10 June 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 10 June 2021, 11:16

Maya Forstater has won her appeal against an employment tribunal
Maya Forstater has won her appeal against an employment tribunal. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman who lost her job after claiming people cannot change their biological sex has won a landmark appeal against an employment tribunal.

Maya Forstater lost a tribunal in 2019, after she posted a series of tweets questioning government plans to let people declare their own gender.

Her contract was not renewed in March that year after she posted tweets opposing Government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to identify as the opposite sex.

In a judgment handed down on Thursday, Mr Justice Choudhury said he acknowledged "some trans persons will be disappointed by this judgment".

But finding in favour of Ms Forstater, he added that he did "not agree" that it would "create a 'two-tier' system between natal women and trans women, with some trans women fearing that it will give licence to people seeking to harass them".

She issued a statement in a video posted online: “Thousands of people supported my case and today I’m pleased and proud to say that I have been vindicated.

“The previous judgment was overturned. Gender critical beliefs are protected under the equality act and people who hold those beliefs are protected against discrimination and harassment."

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC posted online: “This landmark judgment means that gender critical women & men will have a potential remedy under the Equality Act if they are discriminated against, harassed or victimised on account of their beliefs by employers, service providers & membership organisations."

The judgement means people with gender critical beliefs cannot be sacked simply for holding them, but they must not express them in a way that discriminates against trans people.

