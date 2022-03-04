Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

London's ULEZ is to be expanded. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) to cover the whole of London.

Drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are currently being charged to enter an area inside London's north and south-circular orbital roads.

But new proposals unveiled today will see the scheme extend to the edges of London's outer boroughs in 2023.

Non-compliant vehicles will have to pay £12.50 on top of the congestion charge, where applicable.

Mr Khan said he believed it is right cause of action to bring down pollution despite it being “politically unpopular.”

Read more: NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

He said: "The triple challenges of tackling toxic air pollution, the climate emergency and congestion mean we need to further reduce emissions from vehicles in London.

"This is also a matter of social justice - with air pollution hitting the poorest communities the hardest.

"I believe the proposal to extend the ULEZ London-wide will have the biggest effect on emissions and congestion relative to the potential financial impact on Londoners as a whole."

City Hall estimates extending the ULEZ will reduce the number of the most polluting cars on roads in London by between 20,000 and 40,000 vehicles per day, will cut harmful NOx emissions from cars and vans by 10% in outer London and will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 150k tonnes in outer London.

Green London Assembly member Caroline Russell tweeted: "So good to see plans for a London-wide ULEZ at last. It will help reduce health inequality in our city."