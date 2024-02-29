Exclusive

Mayor of London reveals changes coming to Streatham LTN 'ASAP' which is causing 'huge problems'

29 February 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 11:02

Mayor of London reveals changes to Streatham LTN which is causing 'huge problems'

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London has revealed changes will be coming to the Streatham Wells Low Traffic Neighbourhood which has seen huge delays to public transport and caused huge amounts of congestion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In South London's Streatham Wells, a newly implemented low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) has sparked significant congestion issues, causing severe delays for buses travelling along its perimeter.

During peak hours, the traffic chaos within and around the LTN has forced buses to either divert around the area or navigate through it, resulting in journeys taking up to two hours to cover less than three miles.

During a regular edition of Speak to Sadiq on LBC, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan admitted "the LTN in Streatham is causing huge problems," the Mayor said he had seen data showing an increased average time for buses in the area.

The A23 also serves as one of London's major routes between the capital and the south of England.

Mr Khan revealed his team has been in touch with Lambeth Council to "see what we can do to resolve the issues."

"It's not working and we've asked the council to look at it urgently to look at, in relation to the consequences of a very well-intentioned LTN, but people like you are reporting back to us that people are leaving your buses because it's taking so long."

"One of the unintended consequences is less use of public transport."

"You'll get some news very soon about the changes the council are going to make to that LTN because the evidence is that in the first few months, it's not been great."

Delays to public transport has lead to huge queues of buses on Streatham High Road
Delays to public transport has lead to huge queues of buses on Streatham High Road. Picture: Social Media
Local residents rally with placards on Streatham High Road in South London as part of the Lambeth LTN Watch protest group against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN), causing confusion and delay for local residents.
Local residents rally with placards on Streatham High Road in South London as part of the Lambeth LTN Watch protest group against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN), causing confusion and delay for local residents. Picture: Alamy

Recent data from Transport for London highlights the severity of the problem.

Last week, along the A23, a major route bordering the western side of the LTN, a bus journey that should have taken 29 minutes stretched to a staggering 121 minutes for a mere 2.9 miles.

The situation has reached a point where walking would have been twice as fast for bus passengers.

The traffic issues have also led to long queues of cars forming within the LTN as residents attempt to exit onto the main road.

Read more: Carmageddon in Streatham: Botched Low Traffic Neighbourhood leaves locals fuming, including me!

TfL statistics show that a significant portion of bus services has been diverted away from the affected routes during rush hour, while others have been forced to drive through the LTN.

The increase in LTNs across the country since 2020 has sparked controversy regarding their efficacy and impact.

Lambeth Council expected the new LTN to hugely increase traffic on its boundary roads but went ahead with the scheme anyway.

In a risk assessment before the LTN was introduced, officials noted that it was “very likely” that the scheme would have a “significant impact” on traffic levels on nearby roads.

Yet despite this assessment, the same officials concluded that local buses were “unlikely” to be affected.

Bus operators say they were not consulted about the plans.

However, the council has already accrued £320,000 in fines within the first three months of the LTN's operation.

As we reported yesterday, Labour-run Lambeth rakes in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods

Initially, the council attributed the congestion to "emergency roadworks," anticipating improvement over time as road users acclimatized to the new setup.

However, Transport for London has identified the LTN as the primary cause of the delays.

The Times reported its Operations’ Network Management Control Centre recently raised an “incident”, saying the LTN was causing “serious” delays in the area.

Despite this, the transport authority maintains its support for LTNs, citing research indicating reduced traffic within the zones and only marginal increases on boundary roads.

Local residents rally with placards on Streatham High Road in South London as part of the Lambeth LTN Watch protest group against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN)
Local residents rally with placards on Streatham High Road in South London as part of the Lambeth LTN Watch protest group against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN). Picture: Alamy

Residents and local groups, such as Lambeth LTN Watch and the West Dulwich Action Group, have expressed frustration and concern over the council's approach.

They argue that Lambeth's implementation of LTNs disregards evidence and poses risks to public safety, particularly regarding increased accident rates.

Lambeth Council defends its decision, citing resident complaints about streets being used as shortcuts. They assert that previous LTNs have successfully reduced traffic within neighbourhoods and on boundary roads by the conclusion of the trial period.

Data from Transport for London shows that last week the A23, which runs along the western side of the LTN and is one of the main routes out of south London, became so overwhelmed that one bus took 121 minutes to travel 2.9 miles. The route was scheduled to last only 29 minutes. It would have been twice as quick for passengers to walk.

Long queues of cars are also appearing within the LTN as residents try to exit the area to turn on to the main road.

Department of Transport data also shows that three-quarters of the buses on another route diverted around the LTN during rush hour while another service forged a new path straight through it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Soccer La Liga

Football fan arrested for ‘death threats’ against girl wearing Real Madrid shirt

Kyle Ratcliffe, the father of Brianna Ghey's killer, has been jailed

Father of Brianna Ghey's murderer jailed for child exposure and indecent photo offences

Sarah Everard’s killer was ‘abusing women long before he joined the police’ as public inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Killer cop Wayne Couzens reported to police eight times prior to the killing of Sarah Everard

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said there were failings across multiple police forces to identify red flags about Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens

‘Red flags’ about Sarah Everard’s killer should have seen him kicked out of police, Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Russia Putin

Sending Western troops to Ukraine risks global nuclear conflict, says Putin

Sarah Everard's family has released a statement following the Angiolini review

Read in full: Sarah Everard's family statement

Sarah Everard's family welcome report into killer police officer Wayne Couzens

'She died because he was a police officer': Sarah Everard's family welcome findings of Couzens inquiry

Sarah Everard’s killer was ‘abusing women long before he joined the police’ as public inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Sarah Everard’s killer ‘abused women long before he joined police’ as inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Israel Palestinians Cease fire Deal Explainer

Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen above 30,000, says health ministry

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has hit out at 'weak' Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan lashes out at ‘racist, Islamophobic, anti-Muslim nonsense’ and blasts ‘weak’ Sunak

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

‘I will miss him every day’: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as best friend Si King shares statement

Vladimir Putin delivers his state-of-the-nation address in Moscow

Vladimir Putin warns the West: 'We have weapons that can hit your territory'

Dame Esther said she was "disappointed" at no clear call for a vote on assisted dying

Health Committee chairman hits back at 'disappointed' Dame Esther Rantzen over assisted dying report

Russia Iran Satellite

Russian rocket puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Bradley Cooper reveals 8-month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I didn’t even know if I really love the kid'

Bradley Cooper reveals eight month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I don’t even know if I really love the kid'
Nicaragua Crackdown Scouts

Nicaragua crackdown ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’ – UN

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal
Wayne Couzens who raped and murdered Sarah Everard

Police forces to overhaul how they deal with officers caught flashing after damning Wayne Couzens report
The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

'We must take action now': The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too
Pakistan Politics

Khan supporters protest as lawmakers take oath in Pakistan parliament

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to a wide range of negative health outcomes including early death

Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different health problems including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death
Rust incident

Production manager testifies about Alec Baldwin shooting in 2021 Rust rehearsal

Playwright Jeremy O’Harris has defended the 'black only' nights

‘Black people have been told they don’t belong at the theatre’: Playwright defends ‘black-only’ nights at West End show
Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour

Geri Halliwell 'relieved and elated' after F1 boss husband Christian Horner is cleared after Red Bull investigation
Dame Esther said she was "disappointed" at no clear call for a vote on assisted dying

‘The law is a mess’: Dame Esther Rantzen issues fresh call for free vote on assisted dying

Canada Gaza Strip Aid

Canada says it is working to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection
Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'
Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge for taxpayer funded protection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit