McDonald's lovers furious as 'best burger on the menu' set to be axed by fast food chain within days

McDonald's fans are furious. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

McDonald's fans are furious after the fast food chain announced plans to axe one of the 'best burgers on the menu' within days.

The chain, which has nearly 1,500 stores across the UK, has announced a Valentine's Day shake-up of its menu.

This will see the return of the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry, as well as the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie.

But with the return of some fan favourites comes the axing of another - and in particular, a 'fan favourite' burger.

The Steakhouse Stack is on the way out at McDonald's. Picture: Alamy

From February 7, the Steakhouse Stack will no longer be on the menu - just over one month after it was reintroduced.

That is not the only item to be leaving the McDonald's menu, with the Fajita Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Gralic Bites, Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry all set for some time of the sidelines.

It is clear how much the Steakhouse Stack is loved by reactions to the news on social media.

"The McDonald's steakhouse stack has just changed my life," one person wrote after eating one.

A second added: "Best thing that’s came from McDonald’s."

A third said: "So good! That steakhouse stack is surprisingly quality for McDonald's."