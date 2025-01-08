McDonald’s in ‘sex for shifts’ scandal as 700 workers launch new harassment claims against fast food giant

8 January 2025, 01:49

Managers at over 450 McDonald’s branches have been accused of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.
Managers at over 450 McDonald's branches have been accused of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

By Josef Al Shemary

More than 700 young staff members have taken legal action against McDonald’s in fresh claims of widespread harassment across the fast food giant’s UK and Ireland branches.



Only 29 employees were sacked over sexual harassment allegations in the past year, UK and Ireland boss Alistair Macrow revealed.

More than 700 current and former staff members who were aged 19 or younger when working at McDonald's have now instructed law firm Leigh Day to take legal action on their behalf.

One former employee who was 17 at the time and has been identified as Claire, said a 30-year-old shift manager asked her for sex in exchange for extra shifts.

Another 19-year-old worker called Matt told a BBC investigation that managers would ‘touch up’ staff, and that his colleagues were scared of going into work.

Another man, also 19 and currently working at McDonald's, said: "I've had to deal with homophobic comments from managers and crew members - I feel as though I can't speak to any managers about it.

"My manager said if I can't deal with it, I should just leave the job.

"Things said to me shouldn't be said to anyone, I've been called names like 'faggot'. These comments make me feel really uncomfortable - I hate working there."

The McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO told MPs today that he cannot guarantee there will be a time when there are no harassment claims at the firm.

McDonald's UK chief executive Alistair Macrow giving evidence in front of the Business and Trade Select Committee at the House of Commons.
McDonald's UK chief executive Alistair Macrow giving evidence in front of the Business and Trade Select Committee at the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

Another worker called Matt, who left his job at a McDonald's branch in the Midlands last year, told the BBC he was bullied for having a learning disability and an eye condition.

He said he noticed managers and staff being racist to other workers, and bosses trying to "touch other staff up".

Leigh Day, the law firm, said there were claims of a young worker who was repeatedly pestered for sex, and another who was asked by their manager how many people they had slept with.

One claim detailed a manager who would touch young staff inappropriately on their shifts.

Another employee said a manager made racist comments about whether staff would steal from the company because of where they were from.

A young worker also said they had heard their disability described as being ridiculous.

McDonald's is one of Britain's largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in 1,450 restaurants.

The fast food giant says the average age of its employees is 20.

The claims come after a separate BBC report in 2023 revealed more than 100 staff members reported experiencing workplace abuse, including sexual assault, racism, harassment and bullying.

That prompted McDonald's to bring in consultants from Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) to audit its restaurants.

Leigh Day lawyers believe junior staff at McDonald's could be entitled to bring claims even if they did not directly experience harassment.

It said they could have been exposed to a culture of inappropriate conduct, and urged any current staff aged under 20 to join the legal action.

Paul Nowak, general secretary at the Trades Union Congress, said Mr Macrow "has serious questions to answer".

"This investigation has exposed how sexual harassment and insecure work can go hand in hand."

McDonald's outlets work using a franchise model, meaning local managers are in charge of recruiting staff.

About 89% of British workers at McDonald's are on zero-hours contracts.

Mr Nowak added that the contracts "create a huge imbalance of power in the workplace that leaves workers vulnerable to predatory bosses".

A McDonald's spokesperson said the chain had done "extensive work" to make its workplaces safer.

"Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action," they said.

They added that the company had set up a dedicated team to tackle the problem, which has "already rolled out company-wide programmes to improve safeguarding, drive awareness and enhance training".

"We are confident that we are taking significant and important steps to tackle the unacceptable behaviours facing every organisation."

A recent anonymous employee survey showed that 92% of its workers are "now comfortable speaking up", they said.

When questioned about when it is expected there will be zero reports of harassment at McDonald's restaurants, Alistair Macrow said: "I won't be happy until there is."

He added: "I cannot guarantee a time when there will be no allegations raised and, in fact, if there was nobody speaking up I'd be concerned that something was stopping people speaking up."

