McDonald's receives 'one or two' sexual harassment claims from staff every week, UK boss admits

14 November 2023, 13:58 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 14:00

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants
Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants. Picture: BBC Parliament - House of Parliament

By Christian Oliver

McDonald’s receives “one or two” sexual harassment complaints from staff every week, the fast-food company’s UK and Ireland boss has admitted.

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants.

The outlet’s “toxic culture” saw staff as young as 17 being groped and harassed routinely, an investigation by the BBC found.

Mr Macrow said he was offering an “unreserved apology” to anyone who suffered abuse or harassment and committed to

The McDonald’s boss described the testimonies of victims as “truly horrific and hard to listen to”.

He said the fast-food chain was now looking into 279 reports relating to safety and inclusivity in the workplace.

He also confirmed that 157 reports had been fully investigated - culminating in 18 firings after 75 cases of disciplinary action.

McDonald's in the UK and Ireland has seen 17 confirmed reports of sexual harassment so far and is looking into a further 27 harassment allegations.

The UK boss of McDonald's has appointed a new unit to crack down on sexual harassment and bullying after admitting the business has 'fallen short'.
The UK boss of McDonald's has appointed a new unit to crack down on sexual harassment and bullying after admitting the business has 'fallen short'. Picture: Alamy

Addressing MPs today, Mr Macrow said: "Since July, 18 people have been dismissed in regards to complaints in total and we are still investigating 249 further cases.

“We typically would see between 20 and 25 contacts per week, of which one or two are sexual harassment, across the organisation.”

Asked by MPs how many of these cases had been reported to police, Mr Macrow said: “For any of these cases we'd recommend to the individual who reports it that they refer it directly to the police.

“If there's an immediate offence occurring in the restaurant and someone's in danger we would speak to the police ourselves.’

He opened the morning session by apologising to staff: “I'm a father of an 18-year-old myself and I fully understand how someone would feel if their child was subject to the kind of behaviours that have been identified here.

“To be in charge of the business when these incidents are occurring is very hard to hear.

“I am absolutely determined to root out any of these behaviours, to identify individuals who are responsible for them and make sure they are eradicated from our business.

“When I became aware of them in the summertime, with the BBC reporting, I immediately took action to start to make a difference."

It comes after law firm Leigh Day confirmed that a group legal action had been launched on behalf of several employees relating to assault and harassment allegations.

