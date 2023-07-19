McDonald’s toxic workplace allegations flood in, as over 100 employees allege sexual assault, racism and bullying

19 July 2023, 14:39

The fast food giant has been hit by floods of complaints from current and former members of staff.
The fast food giant has been hit by floods of complaints from current and former members of staff. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A probe into McDonald's has revealed more than 100 current and recent staff reported experiencing workplace abuse, including sexual assault, racism, harassment and bullying.

Since the allegations came to light on Tuesday, a string of other current and former employees have come forward with more claims against the fast food giant.

Some of those affected by the claims were as young as 17.

The claims have forced the UK equality watchdog to launch an email hotline for those affected, as it said it is “concerned” by some of the allegations being made.

The chain has said it will investigate all allegations made, as chief executive Alistair Macrow added: “There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologise.”

In February the franchise signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) wherein it pledged to safeguard its staff from sexual harassment.

“We already have a strong track record in this area,” the fast food chain said when signing the contract at the time.

But over 100 allegations have been made by employees, and 78 were related to sexual harassment, 31 to sexual assault, 18 to racism, and six to homophobia, the BBC investigation revealed.

Speaking to the broadcaster, one worker said when she started at a branch in Nottingham, her male colleagues saw her as “fresh meat”.

“There is a saying at McDonald's, "tits on tills" - boys in the kitchen, girls on the counter. The idea is to put attractive people at the front,” Lucy, 22, said of her former branch in Norwich.

Read more: Rishi Sunak apologises for 'horrific abuse, bullying and harassment' of UK's LGBT veterans

Read more: Police hunt missing Celebrity First Dates star Patrick ‘Paddy’ White who vanished three weeks ago from London

McDonald's has more than 170,000 employees across its 1,450 restaurants in the UK.
McDonald's has more than 170,000 employees across its 1,450 restaurants in the UK. Picture: Getty

While Emily, who worked at one of the franchise’s branches in the North west aged 17, said: “The environment was really toxic - I was constantly being asked inappropriate things by other, male, crew members.

“At one point a manager groped me, and hit me on the bottom, and then laughed.”

“I didn't know who to go to,” she added. “Everyone would have stuck up for the manager, so there was no one I could report to.”

Other accusations made by employees allege slurs and name calling is a frequent occurrence. While others said some managers have dealt drugs to employees or taken cocaine in the offices at work, and one manager even threatened an employee with a knife.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the accusations were “deeply concerning” on Tuesday evening.

As McDonald’s is a franchise, most staffers are not directly employed by the chain but rather by individual operators licensed to run the branch, which means they are therefore in charge of employing staff.

The chain has been hit by floods of complaints.
The chain has been hit by floods of complaints. Picture: Alamy

The chain has more than 170,000 employees across its 1,450 restaurants in the UK.

Labour MP and chairman of the Commons business committee said the allegations were “some of the most appalling” he had seen.

He also suggested franchise unable to follow the law correctly should have their deals terminated.

Chief executive Mr Macrow said: “Already over 2,000 of our managers have completed full awareness training and nearly all of our restaurant teams are now working within these new protections aimed at creating a safe and respectful workplace.

“All of this is backed by McDonald's Global Standards, a set of stringent and non-negotiable guardrails to ensure safe and respectful workplaces, which we expect of all colleagues and Franchisees across the world.”

But ECHR chairwoman, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, said: “There should be zero tolerance of sexual harassment in every organisation. I'm concerned at these new reports of harassment at McDonald's, where we have an existing legal agreement in place to ensure their restaurants are safe places to work.

“McDonald's have committed to make improvements to set an example for others to follow, in the hospitality industry and elsewhere.

“Every employer, no matter how big or small, is responsible for protecting its workforce. We're determined to continue to crack down on illegal harassment at places of work.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident caused the opponent play to have a panic attack

'New low for sportsmanship': Chinese player leaves court in tears after opponent erased ball mark on disputed line call

It may be difficult to claim a refund if you cancel a holiday because of the heat

British tourists who cancel trips abroad because of the heat 'may not get a refund'

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat

Thai parliament blocks leader of party that won election from becoming PM

A gay rights activist stands with a rainbow flag during a protest in St Petersburg, Russia

Upper house of Russian parliament approves ban on gender changes

France’s president Emmanuel Macron

European outcry sees US economist withdraw from top job

A woman walks past a beauty salon and dress shop in Kabul

Security forces break up protest by Afghan women against beauty salon ban

Stewart has denied the charges against him

Bob Stewart denies racially abusing man he is accused of telling to 'go back to Bahrain'

Conor McGregor was attending a wake for his aunt's funeral

Conor McGregor flees family funeral in Range Rover after brawl breaks out as cops probe 'altercation'

Burnt forests on mountains in Mandra, west of Athens

EU rushes firefighters to Greece as gruelling Mediterranean heatwave takes toll

Rishi Sunak has apologised to LGBT veterans for their treatment during their time in the armed forces

Rishi Sunak apologises for 'horrific abuse, bullying and harassment' of UK's LGBT veterans

Gucci president Marco Bizzarri

Gucci chief to step down as French parent company shakes up leadership

Just Stop Oil protester punched and kicked was the same man who invaded Lord's

Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist carried off Lord's following Ashes invasion punched and kicked during latest protest

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Putin to skip upcoming summit because of ICC arrest warrant, says South Africa

South Korean army soldiers by a military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea

North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

A Just Stop Oil climate activist is carried by police after being detained as members of the group marched slowly in Parliament Square ahead of a press conference

Just Stop Oil eco-protesters announce 'legal action' against oil and gas bosses for 'facilitating genocide'

Tupac died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light

House in Las Vegas suburb searched as police re-open cold case murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frankie Jules-Hough was killed on May 13 on the M66

'Insulting': Family lawyer slams 12-year jail sentence for speeding BMW driver who killed pregnant Hollyoaks actress
Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Sir Richard made a rare public speech in Prague.

MI6 chief urges Russians ‘appalled’ by Ukraine war to help ‘end bloodshed’ and 'join us' by spying for UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese state councillor Wang Yi in Beijing

China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US

Smoke rises from a mountain during a wildfire in Mandra, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires rage near Athens as Greece hit by second heatwave

Europe is ablaze under a serious heatwave

Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts
Employees work at the damaged parts the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

The UK's unsettled conditions may be being brought on by Europe's heatwave

One month of rain to fall in just 48 hours this weekend as UK prepares for 'washout summer'
Chinese navy sailors stand in formation on board a naval training ship

China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for COVID rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit