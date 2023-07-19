Police hunt missing Celebrity First Dates star Patrick ‘Paddy’ White who vanished three weeks ago from London

Patrick White, 33, has not been seen for three weeks. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Asher McShane

Police are trying to find a missing Celebrity First Dates star who has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

Patrick White, 33, was last seen in Bishopsgate, London on June 29. Prior to that he was seen in Deptford Park.

Patrick had appeared on the show in 2016 where he went on a date with rugby player Keegan Hirst.

Police have now put out an appeal saying they believe he may be in ‘immediate danger’.

Gloucestershire Police have put out an urgent appeal saying his family are growing “increasingly concerned.”

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short, blonde, wavy hair.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Paddy’s family just want to know he is safe so if you have any information, please call Gloucestershire Constabulary and quote incident 532 of 8 July.

"You can call 999 if you are with Paddy at the time or think he is in immediate danger, or if have sighted him recently and don't consider him to be in immediate danger, you can call 101 and ask for Gloucestershire Constabulary."