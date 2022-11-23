Love, Actually star 'reduced to dressing in dead people's clothes' after being conned out of life savings by a friend

23 November 2022, 16:44

Meg Wynn Owen
Meg Wynn Owen. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

An actress who starred in Love, Actually and Upstairs Downstairs was forced to wear dead people's clothes out of sheer poverty, having been conned out of her £65,000 life savings by her friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meg Wynn Owen, 82, whose real name was Margaret Wright, also had to have her hair cut by staff at the care home where she lived, after she was robbed of the money. She died earlier this year.

Brian Malam, 60, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for stealing the money from Ms Wynn, who suffered from dementia.

Meg Wynn Owen suffered from dementia
Meg Wynn Owen suffered from dementia. Picture: Getty

A court heard how Ms Wright and Malam became friends after working together on BBC TV shows including Dr Who, where he was a costume designer.

Ms Wright, who played the secretary to Hugh Grant's Prime Minister character on Love, Actually, gave him power of attorney and trusted him to pay the care home with her money - but he actually kept it to himself, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson told the court that Malam's crimes were discovered by Ms Wright's bank when they noticed suspicious activity on her account.

Meg Wynn Owen in the Will Shakespeare mini-series in 1978
Meg Wynn Owen in the Will Shakespeare mini-series in 1978. Picture: Getty

She said: 'Mrs Wright became terribly upset about it. The matter was then reported to the police in September 2020.

"That's how the investigation with the police started and the matter came to light.

"The court heard Mrs Wright's Barclay's account was left with a £1,750.12 overdraft which was later written off by the bank. She had just £229.94 left in another account and just 72p and 21p in a third and fourth bank account.

Ms Jackson added: "The prosecution has now been made aware that very sadly the victim passed away in July this year."

Meg Wynn Owen
Meg Wynn Owen. Picture: IMDB

Malam spent much of the money on his own costuming business and on alcohol.

Judge Paul Hobson said Malam had been put in "an important position of trust carrying with it a great deal of responsibility."

The judge said: 'The position was that you were taking money from her bank account in significant funds and either transferring into your own account or spending it directly.

"As time went on you simply continued in what you were doing knowing full well the money would not be repaid realistically."

The judge said that Ms Wright had to get care home staff to cut her hair because she had no money for a hairdresser.

Speaking to Malam, he added: "Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds.

Brian Malam
Brian Malam. Picture: South Wales Police

"She was reduced by your actions towards her."

Malam pleaded guilty to fraud while occupying a position of trust and was jailed for two years and eight months. A proceeds of crime hearing will take place in March next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Artillery shells

US to bolster Ukrainian defences with £330m of ammunition and generators

1

Tory party braced for MP exodus after Chloe Smith and William Wragg announce they'll stand down

Suella Braverman and migrants

'We have failed to control our borders' Suella Braverman admits as she blames migrants and people smugglers

Jerusalem explosion

Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West comp

Kanye West 'bullied Adidas staff and showed them porn and nudes of Kim Kardashian'

A mass grave has been discovered in Mexico

53 bags of human remains discovered at international arts festival after dog spotted with human hand in its mouth

Rishi Sunak appoints top KC to investigate bullying claims against Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak appoints top barrister to investigate bullying allegations against deputy PM Dominic Raab

Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan

World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia

Indonesia Earthquake

Boy trapped under house for two days rescued from quake rubble

The Germany team cover their mouths in their team photo in protest

German players cover their mouths in Qatari stadium in protest over OneLove armbands

Smells the cat got into the luggage

Airport security 'shocked' to find cat packed in passenger's luggage

The Neptune

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

Sarah Sands and her three sons

Mother describes how she knifed paedophile neighbour to death after he abused three of her sons

Walmart Mass Shooting

Gunman at Virginia Walmart store was employee, police say

Bee Rowlatt shared the picture of her child stuffed in the luggage rack looking at their phone

Mother’s fury after she’s forced to stuff her child into a luggage rack on packed train - after paying over £180

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Dad's tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughters, 1 & 3, & wife killed in Nottingham fire, as locals pay their respects
Aftermath of shelling in Kyiv

Power outages in Ukrainian cities and Moldova after new strikes

Boris Johnson

German government rejects Boris Johnson’s claims over Ukraine war stance

Woman who sent police dashcam footage of a driver undertaking her was threatened with prosecution herself because it showed she was in the wrong lane

Woman driver who shared dashcam of man swerving into her is also punished for lane-hogging

Celtic gold coins

Organised crime ‘likely behind Celtic gold heist’

Police release e-fit of man after attempted abduction in Southampton

12-year-old boy grabbed by stranger and told to 'come with me' before punching man in the ribs
London bus routes have been saved

Sadiq Khan slams brakes on plans to axe London bus routes

Wreckage at the hospital

Blasts heard in Kyiv after strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn

It was a testy PMQs for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being in 'total denial' during fiery PMQs exchange

Balenciaga ad campaign pulled for using children

Balenciaga pulls ad campaign showing children holding teddy bears 'in bondage gear'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Daniel Barnett asks if the Dominic Rabb investigation is likely to be a cover-up

Is the investigation into Dominic Raab likely to be a cover-up?

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit