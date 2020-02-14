Meghan and Harry fire palace staff as Duchess shows behind the scenes of British Vogue

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired their Buckingham Palace staff. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired all 15 staff members and will be closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The majority of the staff are now negotiating redundancy packages after being told of their fate by the couple in person in January, according to the Daily Mail.

A source has told the newspaper that some of the staff could be redeployed within the royal household.

A Palace aide said: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed."While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.

"The move indicates the couple are increasingly less likely to return to the UK with their young son Archie, and intend to make Canada their permanent home.

They moved out there last month, after announcing they wished to drop their HRH styles and work towards financial freedom.

They have moved to Canada with their young son Archie. Picture: PA

They had initially hoped for a dual role, supporting the Queen, the Commonwealth and Harry's military associations, but the idea was deemed unworkable.

Buckingham Palace has said the Sussexes' new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.

The couple reportedly increased security at their rented mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, earlier this month.

It followed a survey finding more than three quarters of Canadians feel their country should not foot the couple's security bill.

The Duke and Duchess have yet to comment on the claims of their staff being fired, but they have posted a behind the scenes video of Meghan's time as a guest editor of British Vogue.

The edition became the fastest-selling issue in the publication's history - selling out in 10 days - and its biggest seller of the past decade.

In the video shot in Vogue's London headquarters last August, the magazine's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful reveals the project began with a text message the previous January.

"I wanted to see if you would help me with Smart Works (the Duchess's charitable clothing collection), right? And so, there we were, having tea," Meghan says.

"I remember walking into Kensington Palace and I was so excited," Mr Enninful responds.

"And I was like 'Lovely to meet you, Duchess.' And you were like 'Call me Meghan.'"

After bursting out laughing at the memory of their meeting, Meghan adds: "From January to now, (that's) how much we've been working on this, and for me to just say, yes, you would help me on Smart Works - amazing.

"And maybe I could push it just a little bit more and see if you would be willing to let me guest edit."

Mr Enninful recalls he immediately thought "Yes, please!" while the Duchess says she was unsure if anyone had ever done it before.

The morning the news broke Meghan and Harry released a video of Meghan's time as a guest editor for Vogue. Picture: SussexRoyal

She was with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Picture: SussexRoyal

"In the history of Vogue, you're the first," Mr Enninful tells her.

"You have an editor's eye. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. You were so thorough, from beginning to end."

Meghan adds: "But I left the fashion stuff to you professionals.

"I did say 'Can you do Commonwealth fashion? Can you do sustainability? Can we make sure the point of view is really in the right ethos? And then I'll leave it to the experts.'"

Mr Enninful tells the Duchess: "You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing incredible things. Which really is in line with what we do at British Vogue."

Meghan replies: "Yes, and then having the mirror. Anyone, no matter who they are picking up this issue, should be able to see themself in it, and that's what I feel really proud that we've accomplished.

The Duchess brought party hats for them to celebrate. Picture: SussexRoyal

The couple have not made any comment about their staff being fired. Picture: SussexRoyal

Mr Enninful is also seen calling some people who were involved with the issue, including British fashion model Adwoa Aboah.

He tells Ms Aboah that "we had to keep this quiet for a very long time" and she responds by saying it was "a f***ing great project".

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech is also called and the Duchess tells her: "Just know, we are so, so proud that you're on the cover with everything you represent ... you're a true force for change."

Meghan tells American actress and model Yara Shahid that "I kid you not, the very first name that I said I wanted on the cover was you."

The final call is to actress and activist Jane Fonda, who says: "Meghan, I'm so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice and I'm so honoured to be a part of it with all those other amazing women.

"Thank you so much for including me."