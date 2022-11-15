Meghan Markle discusses how women activists become victims of sexism in frank discussion with Jameela Jamil

Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil have a frank discussion on female activism in the latest podcast. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Meghan Markle has a frank discussion with actress Jameela Jamil about how female activists can often become victims of sexism in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

They discuss why female activists "get no credit and all the blame" are made to "feel small" and why women having big ideas "is often deemed audacious."

The latest episode is titled The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdasgloo.

The episodes’s description says: "In this thought provoking and energizing episode, Meghan explores the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism.

"In her no-holds-barred conversations with actors and activists Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan deep dives into why activism in women is often deemed audacious, and the effect this has on many of the causes that matter most.

Read more: Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27

Read more: Tributes paid to Sue Baker, trailblazing former Top Gear presenter who died aged 67 of motor neurone disease

"These timely and emotional conversations are complete with comedian and activist Ilana Glazer and historian Lisa Tetrault."

Meghan says at the start of the podcast she sees female activism as being perceived with a ‘how dare she’ attitude, and questions why people try to make women with big opinions feel small.

“I started to notice this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, "here she goes again", or maybe it was more: "Why can't she just sit down".

“The unspoken annoyance that seem to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me and I couldn't quite wrap my head around it. I still can’t’.”

Last week Meghan claimed her “difficult Duchess” label was a euphemism for “b***h”, saying the word “difficult” is used to gaslight women.