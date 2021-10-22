Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say

22 October 2021, 15:44 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 15:49

Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation
Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police say they have arrested two men as part of their ongoing investigation into drink spiking in Nottingham.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve, Nottinghamshire Police have said.

Officers received a report from a member of the public on October 20 after a senior officer made a plea for anyone with information about spikings to come forward.

The arrests were made following a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage and officers working closely with venues in Nottingham, police said.

An 18 and 19-year-old remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

The arrest is not linked to a specific report of drink spiking and detectives are continuing to question the two suspects.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These two arrests come after a plea from myself and the force for people to come forward and report any incidents to us.

"We have now arrested two men this morning (22 October) on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison and both are still in custody as our enquires continue.

"I would like to reiterate that these arrests have not been made in connection with a specific case or incident reported to us over the last few weeks of both drink spiking and spiking by a needle."

She urged anyone with information to come forward, saying: "We will act positively on any information that the public provide to us, as can be seen today and this is why I would like people to continue to come forwards."

She added: "If you believe you have been spiked, feel you have been spiked, suspect anyone else has been spiked or see any suspicious activity our message remains the same and we want to encourage everyone to come forward immediately.

"Whether that’s reporting it by calling 101, using our online reporting system or speaking with employees at venues."

