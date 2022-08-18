Benjamin Mendy 'told rape victim he had sex with 10,000 women and it was a privilege'

18 August 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 17:05

Mr Mendy and Mar Matturie deny a string of sex offences
Mr Mendy and Mar Matturie deny a string of sex offences. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy told a woman he raped "it's fine, I have had sex with 10,000 women" moments after the alleged crime, a court has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 28-year-old left back has been described by prosecutors as a "predator" who pursued women for sex as a "game", viewing them as things to be used for sex and then tossed aside.

The France international left the woman, 20, bleeding after an alleged sex assault and then told her it was a "privilege" to have sex with him, Chester Crown Court was told on Thursday.

He is alleged to have told her: "Don't tell anyone and you can come over here every night."

The woman's tearful police interview has been played to jurors. The court heard she had been out with three friends at Parea, a bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on a Sunday night in October 2020.

They got to talking to three men and Mr Mendy bought drinks, then her group and more girls were invited back to his mansion in the nearby village of Mottram St Andrew.

Read more: Man City star Benjamin Mendy and co-accused 'saw women as things to be used for sex then thrown to one side'

She sat next to his indoor swimming pool and was on her phone when Mr Mendy came over and said she could be "fined" hundreds of thousands of pounds as he claimed she was taking photos of him.

He said he would check the phone, which was unlocked, then started going through her private pictures, before she followed him through a fingerprint touchscreen-operated door into a bedroom and the door shut, the court heard.

Mr Mendy denies the charges
Mr Mendy denies the charges. Picture: Getty

She said she told Mr Mendy that she wanted her phone back and did not want sex, but he said the door "is locked anyway".

"He said, 'Just wait a minute'. He then said, 'If you just take your clothes off, I just want to look at you. I promise. I just want to see your tits, your tits are so big'," she said.

She told police she thought getting undressed would be "the lesser of two evils" so she stripped down to her underwear and said she wanted to go, but he threw her phone on the bed and as she went to get it he pushed her onto the bed.

She added: "He was holding my love handles and I was saying, 'No, I really don't want to have sex with you'. Then he moved my thong to one side."

Mr Mendy raped her three times in the next 20 minutes, and she told him "I don't want to do that. I don't want to have sex with you. I need to go", the court heard.

She told the court: "My body was so tense. It was just this pain."

He told her after that she was too shy and made the claim about having sex with thousands of women, the court heard.

"It was like a privilege to come over to have that done every night by him," she told police.

Mr Matturie is alleged to have been a fixer
Mr Matturie is alleged to have been a fixer. Picture: Getty

She left the house and the next day at work a colleague asked if she was alright before she began crying.

The woman added: "What makes me really upset is how many times I said no."

She went to the police about three weeks later after speaking to her mother, sister and a sexual assault referral centre.

She got a Snapchat message from Mendy with a series of question marks.

His co-accused Saha Matturie, 41, alleged to be a fixer who would find young women for sex, sent one saying: "Are you OK? Please can you call me so we can discuss?" She took screenshots and blocked their numbers.

Mr Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women, while Mr Matturie, of Eccles in Salford, denies denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women. They both claim any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A new image, on the right, has been released

New image of man released by police after girl, 6, abducted and taken to woodland in Droylsden

Anger as Southern Water ‘unsure’ how many litres of sewage released at closed beaches

Sewage scandal: pollution plaguing Britain’s beaches and beauty spots as water firms told 'clean up your act'

Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued

Rishi Sunak’s 'go-to' McDonald’s order with his family taken off menu over two years ago

Salman Rushdie suspect had ‘read two pages’ of the Satanic verses, after mother says ‘I’m done with him’.

Salman Rushdie attack suspect reveals he 'only read two pages' of Satanic Verses

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said the heatwave was partly to blame for the recent rise in violent crime

Sadiq Khan blames London's rise in violent crime on longer days, school holidays and the heatwave

MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules

MP Margaret Ferrier pleads guilty to Covid rule breach

The body of Aran Chada, 51, was found hundreds of metres below the surface of Lake Garda

Body of ‘Hero’ British father found at bottom of Italian Lake after he jumped from boat to save his son

Jeremy Corbyn joined striking rail workers on a picket line at Euston this morning

Labour MPs defy Starmer again by joining striking rail workers as Corbyn shows up sporting black eye

Forensic investigators at the scene in Auckland where the children's bodies were found

Horrified family finds bodies of two children in suitcases bought at abandoned storage unit sale in New Zealand

Footage has emerged of sewage being discharged with alerts issued for UK beaches

Water firms slammed for ‘only being able to cope with 16C drizzly days’ as sewage alerts issued for beaches

Young people in Japan are being urged to drink more

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol

Strikes are being staged across the UK on Thursday

Rail misery as thousands of workers strike again in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man, 44, arrested after 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

Young people have been receiving results up and down the country

Biggest ever drop in top A-level grades as Covid generation battles for university places

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Man arrested after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods' - but police hunt second suspect

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves court

Trump Organisation finance chief pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Lviv

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

A sign reading 'swimming prohibited' on a beach in Marseille in southern France

Hurricane winds and violent storms leave seven dead in France and Italy

A screengrab from Saudi state television of doctoral student Salma al-Shehab speaking to a journalist at the Riyadh International Book Fair in 2014

Leeds University doctoral student sentenced to 34 years in Saudi prison

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi testifies in official secrets case

Sir Salman Rushdie

Rushdie stabbing suspect indicted and due to appear in court

A MiG-31 fighter jet from the Russian air force lands at the Chkalovsk air base in the Kaliningrad region

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin

Finland PM denies taking drugs at ‘wild’ party

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London