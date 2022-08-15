Man City star Benjamin Mendy and co-accused 'saw women as things to be used for sex then thrown to one side'

15 August 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 12:37

Premier League star Mendy (L) is standing trial along with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie
Premier League star Mendy (L) is standing trial along with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Benjamin Mendy used his status to rape women who he saw as "things to be used for sex", a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Manchester City full back, whose trial started on Monday, is accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 28-year-old France international saw women as "things to be used for sex, then thrown to one side" amid offences said to have been committed against seven women between October 2018 and last August, prosecutor Timothy Cray told jurors at Chester Crown Court.

"The prosecution case is simple. It has little to do with football. Instead, we say, it is another chapter in a very old story: men who rape and sexually assault women, because they think they are powerful, and because they think they can get away with it," he said.

Read more: 'There's blood everywhere, she's in so much pain': 999 call played at Ryan Giggs trial

Mr Mendy, who denies the charges against him, is accused with Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Salford, who denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women between July 2012 and August last year.

Mr Cray said Mr Mendy is "reasonably famous" and that others were prepared to "help him to get what he wanted" because of his wealth and status.

Mr Mendy arrived at Chester Crown Court as his trial began on Monday
Mr Mendy arrived at Chester Crown Court as his trial began on Monday. Picture: Getty

He said Mr Saha, a friend of the footballer's, was a fixer who would "find young women and to create the situations where those young women could be raped and sexually assaulted".

"The acts that the defendants did together show callous indifference to the women they went after," Mr Cray told jurors.

"In their minds, and this could not be clearer, the stream of women they brought to their homes existed purely to be pursued for sex.

"Our case is that the defendants' pursuit of these 13 women turned them into predators, who were prepared to commit serious sexual offences," he said, adding that they "would not take 'no' for an answer", which jurors will hear "time and time again".

Nine young women arrived at Mendy's home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, on various dates between October 2018 and August last year before making allegations of rape or sexual assault against the defendants.

Mr Saha denies the charges against him
Mr Saha denies the charges against him. Picture: Getty

The alleged victims had their phones taken away upon arriving at the isolated mansion, with some thinking they had been left in locked rooms, Mr Cray said.

The age and wealth difference between the alleged victims and the defendants made them vulnerable, Mr Cray said.

Four complaints against Mr Saha happened in Manchester and Sheffield.

Mr Mendy and Mr Saha say the women consented to sex and only some of the allegations have been responded to with a denial that anything sexual took place.

Mr Cray added: "Ultimately, these cases are about where the line is drawn. You will be able to weigh up whether, in each case, the defendants crossed those lines because this is central, readily understandable life experience - you will know where the truth is after having heard the women concerned, the challenges to them and the other evidence that is relevant to the allegations in the charges."

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The propagandist posted images of himself at the HQ on Telegram

Ukraine blows up 'Wagner mercenary HQ' after street sign gives away location

Adele Milloz

World champion ski mountaineer Adele Milloz dies after fall while climbing in the Alps

70 companies in the UK have been trialling a four-day week

UK's four-day week in jeopardy as pilot study gets off to rocky start

The new booster targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant

Omicron booster vaccine authorised for use in UK in world first

Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told civil servants to search guests' social media profiles

Trawl guests' social media for 'extremism' and criticism of government policy, Rees-Mogg tells civil servants

Freya the walrus has been killed in Norway after crowds kept getting too close

Freya the walrus put to death in Norway because public wouldn’t stay away

Bus services could be at risk without post-pandemic funding, mayors have warned

Hundreds of bus routes could be axed as communities face being cut off from public transport, mayors warn

Harry and Meghan to return to Britain

Harry and Meghan to return: Sussexes will visit UK next month for the first time since Platinum Jubilee

Anne Heche's life support has been withdrawn after her husband shared a tearful tribute

Anne Heche's life support switched off as ex-husband pays tribute to 'brave and fearless' Hollywood star

Sir Salman Rushdie, far left and top right, and the suspect Hadi Matar, 24 (bottom right)

Salman Rushdie ‘brought attack on himself’ claims Iran’s foreign ministry

Kate and William's move to Windsor will leave no room for their live-in nanny

'No room for a nanny' as Kate and Will downsize to Windsor cottage

A-level pupils are being warned grades will take a hit this year with thousands set to lose their university place

A-level students warned thousands will lose their university place on results day as grades set to take a hit

Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour's £29 billion emergency cost of living plan

'Consumers won't pay a penny more': Keir Starmer reveals Labour's £29 billion emergency cost of living plan

A man died early Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said

Man dies after crashing vehicle into US Capitol and opening fire before shooting himself

Schools across the country are holding 'crisis meetings' to consider three-day working weeks amid soaring costs

Schools hold 'crisis talks' to consider three-day weeks as teacher salaries and soaring energy bills cripple budgets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenia Explosion

Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

Afghanistan

Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

Russia Griner

Lawyers appeal against Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence

Norway Bridge Collapse

Drivers rescued as bridge in Norway collapses

Red panda

Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

Sir Salman Rushdie incident

Iran denies involvement in attack on Sir Salman Rushdie

Taiwan US China

China announces new military drills as US politicians visit Taiwan

Japan WWII Anniversary

Japanese PM renews no-conflict pledge on anniversary of Second World War defeat

India Independence Day

Modi vows to turn India into developed country in next 25 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London