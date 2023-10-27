Mental health nurse and prison inmate who became lovers among 16 jailed after £1m drug-smuggling plot uncovered

27 October 2023, 22:17 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 22:22

The mental health nurse assistant formed a relationship with an inmate before being recruited into the drug-smuggling ring.
The mental health nurse assistant formed a relationship with an inmate before being recruited into the drug-smuggling ring. Picture: South Yorkshire police

By Jenny Medlicott

A prison mental health nurse who started a relationship with an inmate has been jailed alongside 15 others for their involvement in the UK's biggest-ever prison drug-smuggling ring.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amy Hatfield, 38, a mental health nursing assistant at HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

Hatfield started a relationship with an inmate at the prison before she “flooded” the jail with drugs.

She became “infatuated” with her lover, Joseph Whittingham, in 2018 and started a sexual relationship with him before she was recruited to the conspiracy.

Sixteen people involved in the ring were sentenced on Friday, with sentences totalling almost 90 years worth of time.

Sheffield Crown Court heard six of the defendants were serving prisoners who co-ordinated the smuggling ring and sold the items to other inmates.

Among the other 16 sentenced were partners, parents and siblings who were recruited to help smuggle prohibited items into the jail and launder the profits.

Whittingham, 35, played a “leading role” in the operation - also recruiting his wife Lucy and father Paul to take the profit made.

Read more: 'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Read more: 'Jealous' husband guilty of murdering his university academic wife after wrongly suspecting her of having affair

Amy Hatfield and Joseph Whittingham.
Amy Hatfield and Joseph Whittingham. Picture: South Yorkshire police

Judge Watson said that Whittingham exploited Hatfield’s feelings for him, as she told the mental health nurse: "When (Whittingham) first expressed feelings for you, instead of reporting it to your supervisors as you were trained to do, you embraced it."

The pair went on to engage in a sexual relationship and exchange images, the court heard.

"It must have been clear to you the impact that increased drug use was having,” Judge Watson also told Hatfield.

“And yet you continued to flood HMP Lindholme with drugs and phones. You even brought in a knife.”

The number of incidents in the prison where inmates were found under the influence of drugs "significantly increased" during Hatfield's time there, it was heard.

Orders for the contraband would be placed through prison drug dealers Whittingham, 35, Jordan Needham, 31, Kieran Murphy, 26, Aneeze Williamson, 30, William Francis, 56, and convicted murderer Anthony Campbell, 38.

Nurse Hatfield was arrested after she was stopped and searched on her entry to work in October 2019.

She was found with £1 million worth of contraband, which included MDMA, ketamine, spice paper, anabolic steroids, mobile phones, tobacco, vials of testosterone and four Ribena bottles containing two litres of liquid spice.

Hatfield smuggled liquid spice into Ribena bottles.
Hatfield smuggled liquid spice into Ribena bottles. Picture: South Yorkshire police

Hatfield had been placed under surveillance after a tip-off reported that the nurse had begun a sexual relationship with Whittingham.

She had been paid £1,000 to carry the prohibited items and set up bogus mental health appointments to hand over packages.

In the years following her arrest, officers uncovered a “highly complex criminal network” operating in the prison.

The court heard that an inmate had died in September 2019 after taking spice, which toxicology tests found matched a batch of the drug recovered from Hatfield upon her arrest.

Another inmate who was sold spice by Jordan Needham, another of the conspirators, spent 10 days in a coma and lost the use of his legs and full sight in one of his eyes, it was said.

Judge Watson said the “well-run operation” had managed to go undetected for three years, as well as operate at two previous prisons.

"The amount of work that went into piecing together the activities of the network of criminals both in and out of the prison system, working to smuggle dangerous and illegal substances into HMP Lindholme for money, is considerable,” Det Sgt Gareth Gent, the head of South Yorkshire Police's prison crime anti-corruption unit, said.

"While I am pleased today's sentencing sees a number of this group behind bars, our work to tackle the smuggling of illegal items into prisons does not stop here. Prisons should be places of safety where inmates can get help and support as they work towards rehabilitation."

Damian Hands, the Prisons Minister, also said: "The vast majority of staff in our prisons are hardworking and honest, working every day to cut crime and protect the public.

"As this case shows, we will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action against those who think the rules do not apply to them."

The mental health nurse assistant also smuggled knives into the prison.
The mental health nurse assistant also smuggled knives into the prison. Picture: South Yorkshire police

Full list of offences and sentences

- Amy Hatfield, 38, of HMP New Hall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, conveying knives into prison and money laundering. She has been sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison.

- Joseph Whittingham, 35, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey a knife into prison and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison

- Anthony Campbell, 38, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He has been sentenced to 11 years in prison

- Deborah Stoddard (Anthony Campbell's mother), 56, of Shorefields Village, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey knives into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, and money laundering. She has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

- Kieran Murphy, 26, of HMP Altcourse, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was also found guilty by a jury after a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2023 of conspiring to convey knives into prison. He has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison

- Jordan Needham, 31, of HMP Dovegate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison

- Courtney Ward (Jordan Needham's girlfriend), 26, of Harvey Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to supply class B drugs. She has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison

- Audrey Needham (Jordan Needham's mother), 56, of Comfrey Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and money laundering. She has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison

- Leighton Kemp, 29, of Erewash Gardens, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, and money laundering. He has been sentenced to five years in prison

- Paul Whittingham, 59, of Halifax Road, Bradford, was found guilty of money laundering at trial. He was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was handed a 20-month suspended sentence and a community order in relation to the money laundering offence

- Lucy Whittingham, 37, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to money laundering. She has been handed a two-year suspended sentence and a community order

- William Francis, 56, of Hogan Gardens, Nottingham, pleaded guilty on the sixth day of his trial to possession with intent to supply drugs and conveying drugs into prison

- Lee Holmes, 44, of Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison and money laundering. He has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison

- Aneeze Williamson, 30, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He has been sentenced to five years and five months in prison

- Kora Haley (Aneeze Williamson's girlfriend), 30, of Holme Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to convey phones into prison and money laundering. She has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison

- Natalie Williamson (Aneeze Williamson's sister), 35, of West Royd Drive, Shipley, pleaded guilty to money laundering and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. She has been sentenced to 12 months in prison

- Lydia Pinnington (Kieran Murphy's girlfriend), 23, of Clieves Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering. She was cleared of conspiracy to convey drugs into prison and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. She was handed a 14-month suspended sentence and a community order in relation to the money laundering offence

A 17th defendant, William Francis, will be sentenced at a later date in December.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits are in for a cold November

Exact date temperatures to 'plunge to -6C in polar blast' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clash

Police search for shooter

Maine searches for answers a day after mass shooting suspect found dead

Ash Regan MSP has quit the SNP and joined Alex Salmond's Alba Party.

SNP suffers second defection as MSP quits to join Alex Salmond's party

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro' dies

Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters

Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against Hamas

Colin Ingram-Moore is Captain Tom's son-in-law

Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died

Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

Palestine supporters protesting again in central London

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousands

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli ground operation in Gaza being expanded, military says

Bristol Airport has since reopened

Bristol Airport closes after car crash causes travel chaos, with one person fighting for their life and three arrested

Residents walk by flowers laid outside a residential building where the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spent his childhood

Mourners leave tributes for former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

Families of hostages like Haim Peri and Oded Lifschitz have voiced their concern about the bombing

'The most terrible of nights': Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas voice fear amid IDF bombardment of Gaza

Sean Bell said it would be very hard for the IDF to wipe out Hamas entirely

'Impossible to wipe out Hamas completely,' former top RAF officer says, with Israel invasion of Gaza to be 'phased'

Ramandeep Kaur Mann and Sukhjit Singh

'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Blunt and Carrie Fisher were close friends

James Blunt says Carrie Fisher's daughter blames him for Star Wars legend's death after he took drugs with her
A CCTV image shows women pulling Armita Geravand from the Metro train car

Girl, 16, injured in Tehran Metro while not wearing head scarf dies in hospital

Bobby Charlton

Teenage boy charged after Manchester City fans mock death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

'Window is closing to evacuate northern Gaza', Israel tells Palestinians, as it warns of 'impending intense hostilities'
Police are hunting for Robert Card

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt involving hundreds of officers

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations

Joe Biden

US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead says law enforcement official

Obit Richard Moll

Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff in US sitcom Night Court, dies aged 80

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit