Rudy Guede: Only person convicted for Meredith Kercher's murder freed

Rudy Guede was jailed over Meredith Kercher's murder. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

The only person who was convicted over Meredith Kercher's murder has been released from prison.

Rudy Guede has served most of his 16-year jail term in Italy after being handed a slightly earlier release by a judge.

He had already been given permission to leave prison in the day to work.

Guede, who denied killing British student Ms Kercher, was convicted of the 21-year-old's murder in Perugia in 2007.

Both were convicted but Italy's highest court threw out the verdicts in 2015.

Guede was due to be released in January but a judge moved the date forward by a matter of weeks.

Ms Kercher was taking part in an exchange trip to Italy when she was killed.

Prosecutors had claimed it happened during a sex game that went wrong.

The case gained global infamy as Ms Kercher's roommate, the American Amanda Knox, and her then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion.

But both were cleared on appeal, with Guede later being found guilty of her murder.