Rudy Guede: Only person convicted for Meredith Kercher's murder freed
23 November 2021, 18:37 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 18:45
The only person who was convicted over Meredith Kercher's murder has been released from prison.
Rudy Guede has served most of his 16-year jail term in Italy after being handed a slightly earlier release by a judge.
He had already been given permission to leave prison in the day to work.
Guede, who denied killing British student Ms Kercher, was convicted of the 21-year-old's murder in Perugia in 2007.
Both were convicted but Italy's highest court threw out the verdicts in 2015.
Guede was due to be released in January but a judge moved the date forward by a matter of weeks.
Ms Kercher was taking part in an exchange trip to Italy when she was killed.
Prosecutors had claimed it happened during a sex game that went wrong.
The case gained global infamy as Ms Kercher's roommate, the American Amanda Knox, and her then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion.
But both were cleared on appeal, with Guede later being found guilty of her murder.