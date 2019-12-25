White-bearded bank robber yells 'Merry Christmas' as he hurls cash in the air

25 December 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 25 December 2019, 11:05

The suspect was arrested days before Christmas
The suspect was arrested days before Christmas. Picture: CSPD

A white-bearded man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.

Local police said an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.

Witness Dion Pascale told local TV station KKTV 11 News the crook tried to put a festive spin on his crime.

Police have not confirmed what happened next, but according to Pascale said: "He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'"

Pascale said the suspect sauntered down to the Starbucks next door and "sat down and waited for the cops. It was almost like he wanted it to happen [an arrest]."

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest.

Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank, witnesses told local media, but an officer told the Denver Post that thousands of dollars remain missing.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Woman dies in Christmas Eve car crash on M1

Dozens of homes damaged in Chilean wildfire

Australia fires: 'My little boy buried a tree before he died - now the flames have destroyed it'

Project to restore Bethlehem church where Jesus was born nearly complete

Ben Stokes's father 'responds to treatment' but remains in intensive care

The News Explained

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims
Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?

Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?