White-bearded bank robber yells 'Merry Christmas' as he hurls cash in the air

The suspect was arrested days before Christmas. Picture: CSPD

A white-bearded man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.

Local police said an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.

Witness Dion Pascale told local TV station KKTV 11 News the crook tried to put a festive spin on his crime.

Police have not confirmed what happened next, but according to Pascale said: "He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'"

Pascale said the suspect sauntered down to the Starbucks next door and "sat down and waited for the cops. It was almost like he wanted it to happen [an arrest]."

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest.

Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank, witnesses told local media, but an officer told the Denver Post that thousands of dollars remain missing.