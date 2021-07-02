Merseyside: Man shot dead by gunman on bicycle

2 July 2021, 08:17 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 08:56

By Chris Chambers

A man has been shot dead on a residential street on Merseyside by a gunman on a bicycle.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was blasted twice in the chest on Newway, Huyton, by a lone gunman who then escaped on a bicycle.

Merseyside Police Officers were contacted at just after 5.55pm on Thursday following reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton said: "Merseyside Police is committed to removing guns from our streets as we can see the devastation they cause at first hand.

"A family have lost a loved one tonight and we are determined we will find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

"The investigation is in its very early stages. What we believe at this stage is that the man was alone in Newway when he was shot twice in the chest by another male."

Police taped off a residential street in Huyton after the shooting
Police taped off a residential street in Huyton after the shooting. Picture: LBC
A man has been shot dead in a residential area on Merseyside
A man has been shot dead in a residential area on Merseyside. Picture: LBC

He continued: We believe the gunman was riding a bike and may have made off in the direction of Liverpool Road. The injured male was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"House-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out locally to establish the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw the gunman leaving the area or has any other information including mobile phone or dash cam footage, which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Any information you provide could be vital."

Anyone with information is asked to message @MerPolCC on Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 789 of 1 July.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not recognise a version of the vaccine produced by Covishield at the Serum Institute of India

Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’
Athlete Bianca Williams and her partner were handcuffed outside their home last July

Met Police officers face misconduct probe over stop of sprinter Bianca Williams
Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel will hold crunch talks on coronavirus travel restrictions between the UK and Germany

Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel for talks on Covid travel rules
Haribo has warned of supply chain issues

Haribo struggling to get sweets to UK due to lorry driver shortage
A voter leaves a polling station after placing her ballot in the Batley and Spen by-election

'Too close to call': Vote count starts for Batley and Spen by-election
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their mother on Thursday

William and Harry's mirrored body language shows their deep bond, expert says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after a win for her party in Batley and Spen

Batley and Spen: Kim Leadbeater helped defeat politics of fear and division
Nick Ferrari challenged the Tory MP

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory MP who claims 'we didn't lose' Batley and Spen by-election
Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London