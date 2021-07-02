Merseyside: Man shot dead by gunman on bicycle

By Chris Chambers

A man has been shot dead on a residential street on Merseyside by a gunman on a bicycle.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was blasted twice in the chest on Newway, Huyton, by a lone gunman who then escaped on a bicycle.

Merseyside Police Officers were contacted at just after 5.55pm on Thursday following reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton said: "Merseyside Police is committed to removing guns from our streets as we can see the devastation they cause at first hand.

"A family have lost a loved one tonight and we are determined we will find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

"The investigation is in its very early stages. What we believe at this stage is that the man was alone in Newway when he was shot twice in the chest by another male."

Police taped off a residential street in Huyton after the shooting. Picture: LBC

A man has been shot dead in a residential area on Merseyside. Picture: LBC

He continued: We believe the gunman was riding a bike and may have made off in the direction of Liverpool Road. The injured male was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"House-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out locally to establish the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw the gunman leaving the area or has any other information including mobile phone or dash cam footage, which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Any information you provide could be vital."

Anyone with information is asked to message @MerPolCC on Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 789 of 1 July.