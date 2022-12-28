'You cowards deserve to spend every Xmas in a cell': Merseyside's top cop vows to be 'relentless' chasing Elle Edwards' killers

28 December 2022, 10:06 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 10:07

Elle Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury
Elle Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Merseyside’s top cop wants to see everyone involved in the shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards forced to spend every Christmas behind bars.

Serena Kennedy, the chief constable of Merseyside Police, said her officers were pulling out all the stops to find those responsible for the beautician’s “cold-blooded murder”. 

She was killed at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve while enjoying time wit her sister and friends. 

It is believed she may have been accidentally killed in the midst of a drug feud between rival gangs, with a gunman firing 12 shots then escaping in a Mercedes. 

Four men were hit and one, who is thought to have been his target, is in a critical condition. 

Elle Edwards was out celebrating the festivities with her sister and friends when the attack took place.
Elle Edwards was out celebrating the festivities with her sister and friends when the attack took place. Picture: Handout

“On Christmas Day morning I went out to Wallasey Village to speak to officers and members of the public and I witnessed first-hand the devastating impact this has had on people in Wallasey Village,” Ch Con Kennedy said. 

“The use of firearms, violence and intimidation has no place in our communities, and sadly we often see firearms being used to resolve petty and pathetic issues. 

"These people are cowards, who think the only way to resolve an argument is through violence, they don’t have the strength or resolve to work things out and stop things from reaching such an ugly and devastating conclusion. 

"Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.”

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Police are questioning two people over the murder, while four men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article, a public order offence and drug offences. 

Officers also carried out ten stop searches during patrols in Wallasey and nearby areas. 

“We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for the callous and cold-blooded murder of 26-year-old Elle on Christmas Eve and our hearts go out to Elle’s family and friends,” Ch Con Kennedy said. 

“Elle was doing what any member of the community should be able to do on Christmas Eve – simply enjoying herself with friends and her sister and celebrating the festivities.

"As a mum of two girls, who are a similar age to Elle, I can’t begin to comprehend what they are going through right now, but I do know that they will carry the heavy loss of Elle for the rest of their lives and there will always be a major part of their lives missing. 

“Detectives are continuing their investigations and they will be relentless in their work to establish what led up to the incident on Christmas Eve and who was responsible for this sickening and heart-breaking incident, which has ruined so many lives and culminated in the loss of a beautiful young woman.” 

It follows a spate of killings in Merseyside where innocent bystanders were killed as part of suspected gangland shootings. 

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was killed in August when a masked man opened fire at her house as he chased an unrelated man. 

Ashley Dale, a 28-year-old council worker, was killed in a shooting the day earlier.

