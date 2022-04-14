Met cop kicked out of force after trying to pursue sexual relationships with schoolgirls

PC Adnan Arib was kicked out of the Met for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Met Police officer has been dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls.

Between March and July 2019, PC Adnan Arib made inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old girl who he had met through the course of his duties.

Arib, 45, met the 15-year-old in alone in a park and asked her if she had a boyfriend.

The jury was told he also suggested taking her out for a drink, which made the victim feel "uncomfortable".

The former office also sent the 16-year-old girl dozens of text messages saying she was "very pretty".

PC Adnan Arib, based on the Central East Command Unit, was arrested following a proactive operation by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards.

He was immediately suspended from duty and, following an independent investigation led by the IOPC, charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

On Thursday, March 3, he was sentenced to two years in prison, after previously being found guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

At a misconduct hearing today, Arib was dismissed from the force and will now be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

After his sentencing in March Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, in charge of policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Officers like PC Arib are not welcome in our Met and the sentence handed to him today reflects the seriousness of his actions.

"Now that the criminal case has concluded we will move to misconduct proceedings as soon as possible.

"The communities we serve come to us in need of help and at times of great distress. It is our duty to do so in the most protective and professional way and we will not stand for anyone who fails to take this responsibility seriously.

"The trust of the public is fundamental to our core purpose of keeping London safe. We only want the best and I hope this demonstrates that we will always act when our employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect."