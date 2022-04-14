Met cop kicked out of force after trying to pursue sexual relationships with schoolgirls

14 April 2022, 23:31 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 23:35

PC Adnan Arib was kicked out of the Met for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls.
PC Adnan Arib was kicked out of the Met for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Met Police officer has been dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Between March and July 2019, PC Adnan Arib made inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old girl who he had met through the course of his duties.

Arib, 45, met the 15-year-old in alone in a park and asked her if she had a boyfriend.

The jury was told he also suggested taking her out for a drink, which made the victim feel "uncomfortable".

The former office also sent the 16-year-old girl dozens of text messages saying she was "very pretty".

PC Adnan Arib, based on the Central East Command Unit, was arrested following a proactive operation by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards.

He was immediately suspended from duty and, following an independent investigation led by the IOPC, charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

On Thursday, March 3, he was sentenced to two years in prison, after previously being found guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

At a misconduct hearing today, Arib was dismissed from the force and will now be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

Read more: Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

After his sentencing in March Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, in charge of policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Officers like PC Arib are not welcome in our Met and the sentence handed to him today reflects the seriousness of his actions.

"Now that the criminal case has concluded we will move to misconduct proceedings as soon as possible.

"The communities we serve come to us in need of help and at times of great distress. It is our duty to do so in the most protective and professional way and we will not stand for anyone who fails to take this responsibility seriously.

"The trust of the public is fundamental to our core purpose of keeping London safe. We only want the best and I hope this demonstrates that we will always act when our employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda

Govt signed refugee deal months after condemning Rwanda for human rights abuses

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK yesterday to visit the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make secret visit to the Queen in Windsor

Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk

Russian Black Sea warship Moskva has sunk 'after being hit by Ukraine missile'

health minister

Four German 'far-right extremists' arrested 'after plot to kidnap health minister over Covid foiled'
Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children

Pictured: Children, 3 and 5, who died after house fire as neighbours tried to save them

isis beatle

British 'Isis Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh guilty of hostage taking after US trial

Imran Ahmad Khan will resign as MP for Wakefield

Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports

le pen

France could be next to leave EU in secret 'Frexit' plan if Le Pen wins, warns Macron

The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges

doctor

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Lalene Malik, 23, did not realise she was pregnant

Student unaware she was pregnant due to botched blood test until she gave birth in toilet bowl
Married GP Goksel Celikkol has been struck off after having a relationship with a patient 31 years his junior in exchange for sleeping pills.

Married GP, 78, struck off over 'sex for pills' relationship with patient, 47

Olwage was convicted at Winchester Crown Court

Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

The Queen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 17 April, 2021.

The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Blow for Russian military as damaged Black Sea flagship sinks
SpaceX

Fuel leak thwarts Nasa’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Subway Shooting

Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

American Hostages-Beheadings

Briton convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

Pope Francis hoists the Godspell book during a Chrism Mass inside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
Letizia Battaglia

Photographer Letizia Battaglia, who shot life and death in Palermo, dies aged 87
Moskva

Fate of Russian warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police