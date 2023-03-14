Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Two more days of winter? Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across England, Wales and Scotland
14 March 2023, 18:36
The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across the UK, covering parts of the Midlands, north west, Wales and Scotland.
Yellow weather warnings for snow had been due to end on Tuesday, though will now be re-introduced from 4pm on Wednesday to 4am on Thursday.
The warning runs from Skipton, near Bradford, and covers large parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, Perth and Iverness.
The forecaster has also warned "persistent rain" is likely to disrupt travel in parts of the Midlands, including Derby, Manchester, and Leeds.
The yellow weather warning for rain, which comes into effect from midnight until 3pm on Thursday, also runs through Cumbria and into Scotland to cover Glasgow.
A separate yellow weather warning for rain will cover the entirety of Northern Ireland from 2pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.
Meanwhile, "persistent rain" will also cause disruption across the majority of Wales from midnight to 3pm on Thursday.
The Met Office's chief forecaster Dan Suri said an area of low pressure has been bringing mild and blustery weather for England, with rain on the way.
Mr Suri said: “As we head through the second half of the week conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west.
"This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”
It comes after Storm Larisa battered large parts of the UK last week, with drivers stuck for over seven hours on the M62 forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues.
Multiple A roads around Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire closed, flights at Liverpool John Lennon airport were held and more than 200 schools across Yorkshire closed as snow hit the UK.