Two more days of winter? Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across England, Wales and Scotland

14 March 2023, 18:36

Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday
Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across the UK, covering parts of the Midlands, north west, Wales and Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings for snow had been due to end on Tuesday, though will now be re-introduced from 4pm on Wednesday to 4am on Thursday.

The warning runs from Skipton, near Bradford, and covers large parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, Perth and Iverness.

The forecaster has also warned "persistent rain" is likely to disrupt travel in parts of the Midlands, including Derby, Manchester, and Leeds.

The yellow weather warning for rain, which comes into effect from midnight until 3pm on Thursday, also runs through Cumbria and into Scotland to cover Glasgow.

There are multiple weather warnings in place across the UK
There are multiple weather warnings in place across the UK. Picture: Met Office
'Persistent' and heavy rain will hit parts of the UK on Thursday
'Persistent' and heavy rain will hit parts of the UK on Thursday. Picture: Getty

A separate yellow weather warning for rain will cover the entirety of Northern Ireland from 2pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, "persistent rain" will also cause disruption across the majority of Wales from midnight to 3pm on Thursday.

Read More: Mountain rescue scrambled to help stranded drivers in the Peak District, as police blame motorists for M62 disruption

Read More: Drivers forced to abandon cars on M62 as snow storms batter Britain bringing power cuts and bitter cold

The Met Office's chief forecaster Dan Suri said an area of low pressure has been bringing mild and blustery weather for England, with rain on the way.

Mr Suri said: “As we head through the second half of the week conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west.

"This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”

Storm Larisa brought blizzard conditions across the country last week
Storm Larisa brought blizzard conditions across the country last week. Picture: Getty

It comes after Storm Larisa battered large parts of the UK last week, with drivers stuck for over seven hours on the M62 forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues.

Multiple A roads around Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire closed, flights at Liverpool John Lennon airport were held and more than 200 schools across Yorkshire closed as snow hit the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This image provided by Nasa shows the star Wolf-Rayet 124, centre, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022

Nasa Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

Flags of the United States of America and Russia

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea, says US military

Books Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Author Andrey Kurkov

Andrey Kurkov and Maryse Conde on International Booker Prize list

Rishi Sunak's family have been "reminded of the rules" by police after a video was shared on social media showing the PM's dog without a lead on in London's Hyde Park.

Sunak's family 'reminded of the rules' after PM's labrador filmed without lead on in Hyde Park

Uncollected rubbish near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Piles of rubbish tarnish Paris lustre as pension strike continues

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Police use water cannon to disperse the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home

Mohammed Taroos Khan is convicted of killing Somaiya Begum in Bradford

Uncle guilty of murdering niece, 20, in 'honour killing' after she refused forced marriage to a cousin

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

'I could hear my wife screaming and crying': Amir Khan says armed robbery was scarier than any of his fights

This image provided by German humanitarian organisation Sea-watch shows a boat carrying a group of migrants in distress in the southern Mediterranean Sea

EU urges members to deport more migrants who are ineligible to stay

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional",

Moscow denies involvement in downing of American reaper drone over Black Sea - as US summons Russian ambassador

David Richards was jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder in January.

Ex-boss of male stripper group Dreamboys found dead in his cell after being jailed for trying to kill ex-wife with axe

Death threats have been sent to councillors opposing Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm expansion

Two opponents to Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm expansion received death threats, local council reveals

Fifa has also scrapped its three-team group plan

World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games

Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape

'I was expecting a longer sentence': Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romania Tate Appeal

Andrew Tate to remain in custody in Romania after bail request rejected

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case
Jimmy Carter Hospice Explainer

Joe Biden says he plans to deliver eulogy for ex-president Jimmy Carter

Germany Girl Killed

Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany

The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.

Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort
Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across north west, Wales and Scotland
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Baseball Fans

Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

'It’s sickening': Serving officer says she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago
Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit