Met Office issues major weather warning as 250-mile snow wall set to sweep UK

Met Office issues major weather warning as 250-mile snow wall set to sweep UK. Picture: LBC / Met Office / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Met Office has issued a major weather warning as a 250-mile wall of snow looks set to sweep across the UK.

The warning, issued by the meteorological office, comes as forecasters predict up to eight inches of snow will fall across some areas of the UK on Thursday.

Stretching from Stratford-upon-Avon to Berwick-upon-Tweed, the weather warning will remain in place for a 24 hour period, beginning at 03:00am on Thursday through to 03:00am on Friday.

They added that the deluge could see some rural communities cut off from surrounding areas.

The yellow weather warning will see lower levels look set to see 0.8in (2cm) snow, higher ground above 1,300ft (400m) is expected to receive 8in (20cm) of snowfall.

The Met Office has also warned of potential power cuts across affected areas, adding that "mobile phone coverage, may be affected".

Meteorologists have said that Wednesday's heavy band of rain will become sleet and snow as it pushes north into Thursday morning.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

There is also a chance of "travel delays on roads", noting the likelihood of "stranded vehicles and passengers" during this time.

It added that delays and cancellations are expected across public transport, including rail and also air travel.

Met Office issues major snow weather warning as huge area of UK forecast major deluge. Picture: Met Office

It comes as up to 170mm of rain heavy rain is expected to batter Scotland today, triggering the Met Office to issue another yellow weather warning which remains in place until 9pm tonight.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, adding this may result in damage to buildings.