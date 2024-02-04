Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart

The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Parts of Britain will be hit with seven inches of autumnal rain this week - but some will see spring temperatures of 15C, according to Netweather forecasts.

Speaking to the Daily Star, forecaster Nick Finnis warned: warned: "Don’t get used to the mild weather and think spring has arrived – winter is about to bite back."

Monday will see a bright start to the week with the spring-like warmth - but Tuesday and Wednesday will see a deluge of rain hitting Britons.

The North will see snow flurries in the latter half of the week - completing the trifecta of weeather conditions in the UK this week.

The Met Office said: "Wet and windy weather moves southeast on Tuesday, but Wednesday becomes colder from the north, with rain on Thursday perhaps turning wintry in the north.

"Accumulations will be over high ground but also with a threat at lower levels. Through the weekend a change towards a north or north-westerly wind brings cold conditions spreading across the UK, with wintry showers across coasts."