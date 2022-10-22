Met Office Yellow Weather Warning as England set to be battered with strong winds and thunderstorms

22 October 2022, 14:08

Rain in London
Rain in London. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will batter most of England tomorrow, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which spans from Hull down to Plymouth and across to Cardiff.

Those areas have been warned to expect ‘spray and sudden’ flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions, road closures and cancelled trains and buses.

The Met Office also warned of lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The weather warning is in place from 4am tomorrow until 5am on Monday.

