Woman in Primark fitting rooms heard 'rustling' sound as Met cop secretly filmed her

1 April 2022, 12:55 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 13:04

The Metropolitan Police office has admitted filming the woman undressing in Primark.
The Metropolitan Police office has admitted filming the woman undressing in Primark. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted secretly filming a woman while she tried on clothes at Primark and keeping more than 1,000 indecent images of children.

Pc Swaleh Chaudhry, 36, used his mobile phone to upskirt the woman at the store in Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth, south London in March, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard.

The woman looked down after hearing a "rustling" as she was getting changed, finding the mobile phone pointing up at her from between the two cubicles.

"Are you recording me," she screamed.

A voice replied, "no", before she left the fitting room and told her boyfriend about the incident.

Police were alerted and arrested the officer.

While he was in custody detectives searched his home in Wandsworth to find a library of horrific abuse images, the court heard.

More than 1,000 Category B and C indecent images of children were uncovered on numerous devices as well as at least 52 images of the most serious kind.

Chaudhry was attached to the Met's Taskforce and has been suspended.

Prosecuting, Suleman Hussain, said officers also found "various videos of the defendant upskirting... and the videos actually show the defendant's face".

"It is anticipated the defendant will be charged with further offences," he added.

Robert Morris, defending, told the court his client had "pleaded guilty indicating his acceptance of responsibility" and that he was "keen to try and seek help to deal with his problem" in relation to voyeurism.

He was remanded into custody by Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram and the case was sent to Kingston Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.

